Weaponized “Misinformation” to Bury Safety Concerns: The Case of RSV Monoclonal Antibodies By Yaffa Shir-Raz. A recent critique raises a number of claims regarding my article. This response addresses the substantive points directly, focusing solely on the evidence. When evaluating new interventions for healthy newborns, presenting the full safety record is not optional; it is a fundamental obligation.

Retsef and Malone Need Top-Secret Clearances for Their Covid-19 Vaccine Review By Joe Murphy. The ACIP review brings the nation full circle with the Covid event. Errant and unsupervised biodefense funding likely created SARS-CoV-2. America was then placed on an irrational war footing in response. Now it closes with a very rational after-action review.

Oxford Academic Says It’s Time to Start Paying People to Take Vaccines By Will Jones. It’s time to start paying people to take vaccines to boost take-up. That’s according to Dr. Raymond Duch, an Oxford academic writing in the Financial Times. This is the lesson he’s taken from the Covid pandemic, apparently.

The Spirit of Respect By Jeffrey Tucker. It occurs to me to be grateful about all that we have regained in these 50 years. Despite everything, the place of freedom and family and community does seem to have made a comeback.

ACIP Launches Sweeping Covid-19 Vaccine Review Under Retsef Levi By Maryanne Demasi. Now, Levi is no longer just a dissenter. He has been appointed chair of the CDC’s new Covid-19 vaccine working group, and with its Terms of Reference, the scale of his task has come into sharp focus.

The Art and Science of Storytelling By Russ Gonnering. Storytelling is ancient. It goes back to prehistory and is much more developed in the spoken word. Written stories only became widespread with the use of movable type. Some of the most important works we consider as “literature” are older than books.

Beware Universal Mental Health Screening By Cooper Davis and Jeffrey Lacasse. There are good reasons to object to the new Illinois program based on general principles. If sufficient resources are not provided to allow careful and precise identification of children in distress, it has the potential to be a disaster.

Same Excess Death Patterns in Multiple Data Sets after mRNA Vaccine Rollouts By Debbie Lerman. I support Kennedy’s decision to stop funding mRNA vaccine development through BARDA. Yet the question remains: How can Kennedy, or anyone, justify the study, authorization, or administration of any mRNA vaccines ever, in any population, based on this understanding?

What ACIP Wasn’t Shown By Yaffa Shir-Raz. If an advisory committee rebuilt under promises of independence can be steered by incomplete presentations, the issue goes beyond one antibody. At stake is whether ACIP can live up to its role as a truly independent arbiter of risks and benefits.

In Six Years, Have Any Healthy Alabama Students Died from Covid? By Bill Rice. I’m working on a story that will try to debunk a nonsensical and specious claim made by the Alabama Education Association that “sixty-five” Alabama educators died from Covid in the first 18 months of the pandemic.

Geoengineering and Flights of Fancy By David Bell. Geoengineering in the form of modifying the weather happens. It can save decimation of farmer livelihoods by mitigating droughts, and it can risk the global food supply by reducing crop growth.

From Fiat Everything to Real Everything By Josh Stylman. The infrastructure is visible to those willing to see it. The systematic replacement of natural systems with artificial ones has reached into every domain—money, health, education, information. What began as isolated changes has revealed itself as a coordinated operation.

Is Modern Medicine a Sham? By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. Health now means medicine. When you go to the doctor, do they ask you how much water you drink and the amount of sunlight you absorb every day, or do they ask you what pills you are popping?

