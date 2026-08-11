BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

What a week. Finally the world discovered that we had been sold a huge bill of goods from the beginning of the Covid era to date. Fauci was never the genius scientist he said he was but rather a media mogul covering his tracks. The lockdowns were pointlessly destructive and the shots were never going to have a public-health benefit.

We know this now, and the motives for the whole operation are more obvious than ever.

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To be sure, we cannot count on the media to tell us the details. They did not even read the thousand-plus pages – nor the tens of thousands of supporting documents – before pronouncing that there is nothing new or interesting in them. We are just supposed to take their word for it.

That said, the medical and scientific establishments are now in a state of meltdown. Fauci’s own defenders are struggling to find a place to publish. Major media does not want to risk coming to his defense. That is for one reason. Senate investigators now have his cell-phone data, including hundreds of texts and voice messages.

Those could be even more revealing.

Trust is gone. It was not a good week for the FDA to reveal that it has approved a new mRNA flu vaccine. The new shot was only tested against the old shot, which not only did not work but often showed negative efficacy. The only contribution mRNA makes is to add another layer of safety concerns.

It’s all madness. You won’t be accepting it but what about everyone else? We shall see. But there is a genuine threat here. We are already surrounded by iatrogenic injury that no one dares name. This can only make matters worse. These products are all diseases masquerading as cures.

There are good signs that the resistance is growing. All sides from left and right are in full protest mode against Flock cameras. They clearly violate the 4th Amendment and invade our privacy. They contribute nothing to the public good but instead only build out the control grid further.

There’s never been a better time to return to fundamentals. This is why Brownstone Institute is headed to one of our nation’s greatest regenerative farms. Late registration is now open for our Polyface Retreat. Some space is still available until August 13. After that date, we will only be able to take registrations to replace any last-minute cancellations. Get your tickets today!

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today. Our low amount of spending on development means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Jessica Rose. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

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We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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Here is some content since our last email.

Anthony Fauci and the Collapse of Scientific Authority By Jason Locasale. Anthony Fauci is now facing intense scrutiny. Many outside academia describe this as his fall from grace, while universities and medical institutions continue to celebrate him as a heroic public servant and scientific authority.

Smart Enough to Be Wrong By Lucio Saverio Eastman. Brownstone Institute has reminded so many of us what collegiality is all about. It’s not about scorekeeping, one-upmanship, or purity tests. It’s about dialogue, connection, and the ability to consider other ideas without cancelling the other person.

Pandemic Reflection Pool By Charles Krblich. The truths now laid bare are a song that once meant something to us — music that helped us move past heartbreak, yet whose melody now recalls thoughts and feelings long buried. Soft and inescapable, a profound melancholy returns.

A Public Health Epidemic to Restrict Digital Rights By Daniel Nuccio. If politicians are going to claim that social media is responsible for a public health crisis and use this as a pretext for requiring everyone to symbolically sacrifice liberty, it would be nice if there was stronger evidence to support the claim.

The Vanishing Art of Presence By Joseph Varon. When historians look back at this era of medicine, I hope they will be able to say that physicians had the wisdom to preserve the one innovation that never needed improving: the simple act of one human caring for another.

Anatomy of Total Failure By Harvey Risch. The institutional response was a failure. And still, Fauci and the rest maintain that they know how to do their job. That is the message of Fauci’s hearing. An incompetent bureaucracy, granted power by the state, with little accountability for their actions.

A Romp through the Fauci Diaries: Fame Turns to Shame By Jeffrey Tucker. Every citizen needs to read these diaries. I’ve likely missed many important details herein. Even in the next century, there will be people talking about their two terrible years in childhood, forced to wear a mask and then jabbed with gene therapy.

An Ode to Remembrance on Prescribed Harm Day By Alan Cassels. There are many more hidden Vioxxes in our medicine cabinets, which exist due to systemic flaws in drug regulation that allow dangerous medications to flood the market, harm millions, and linger far too long before reluctant regulators pull the plug.

Medical Segregation: A Coming Coup in American Medical Care? By Wendy McElroy. Should women’s health be approached on the basis of women’s biological differences from men or on the basis of assuming that biology informs every aspect of women’s health? Should the federal government address health care at all?

The Clarity Act Is the Trojan Horse By David Stockman. If the goal is progress, the superior path remains the free-market alternative: To wit, enforce property rights and prosecute fraud under existing statutes, and refrain from constructing a new federal apparatus that recreates the intermediary structures blockchain was invented to challenge.

Fauci: Diary of a Celebrity By Maryanne Demasi. Many might expect the private reflections of the nation’s most influential public health official to be dominated by public health challenges. Instead, amid meetings, phone calls and official duties, Fauci repeatedly paused to catalogue glowing newspaper profiles and celebrity praise.

Anthony Fauci’s Private Diary and Emails Show He Knew Lockdowns Failed By Ian Miller. He misled the public for years about lockdowns, the lab leak, and his political ideology. And he got away with all of it, thanks to the protection of his friends in the media and Biden. His critics knew all of it.

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