Crazy times, wouldn’t you agree?

The template behind all existing headlines is the following. Just a few years ago, all governments in the world caged their citizens pending the arrival of a magic potion that would kill the virus extant. The result was disastrous on every level.

We are still waiting for a reckoning but meanwhile, the world is on fire. The topic is still taboo. Everyone talks around it but not about it. And yet reputations have melted and regimes have followed. We are seeing this unfold in the US today, as all the old rules and practices seem to have been blown up.

The Trump administration just completed the most revolutionary ten days in living memory. It has taken aim at DEI, censorship, central bank digital currencies, deep-state control, and the whole of the Leviathan state, and done so with a shocking degree of alacrity.

The opposition has been wholly confounded in ways that no one ever imagined possible. Again, behind the chaos is the fundamental truth: trust in experts is toast. It’s a paradigm shift. The old powers are discredited and new ones are fighting their way to the fore.

Brownstone has of course been a driving force, and now we are pleased to announce a European expansion. Please subscribe to Brownstone Espana, which is up and running and doing fantastic work.

Other extraordinary news: we managed to publish David Stockman’s book in a mere 10 days! The book is How to Cut $2 Trillion from the Federal Budget. Stockman is truly the world expert, the man who Ronald Reagan tagged as his first budget cutter. This book will be a powerful guide for the Trump administration.

Science’s Turn Towards Darkness By Jordi Pigem. In light of RFK, Jr.’s confirmation hearings to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, it is good to remember that much of what is presented to us as science stems from vested interests and an outdated mechanistic worldview.

Nationalism and Globalism Revisited By Robert Malone. To understand the modern system of sovereign nation-states, it is necessary to understand the origins of this system dating back to the early 1600s. Before that time, sovereign large cities were often autonomous from what we might call nations.

University Scare Tactics By Jessica Rose. No serious scientific analysis relies on command structure: it relies on facts and data. This is a strange strategy to use when writing a title for an article about a pharmacovigilance database. There is motive and intention here.

The Alarming Increase in Female Healthcare Worker Suicide By Carla Peeters. The increasing number of suicides and fatal overdoses of women healthcare workers has accompanied rising sickness and women leaving the sector. A shortfall of 10 million healthcare workforce (of whom 80-90% is female) is projected by the WHO for 2030.

Information Disorder Syndrome By Robert Malone. We have to be prepared for this future manifesting in various planning stages. This is why terms such as “information disorder” and “information disorder syndrome” are being propagated throughout new media and must be rejected at all levels.

Australian Government Will Not Suspend Use of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines By Maryanne Demasi. The Australian government says it will not suspend the use of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, despite warnings from high-profile scientists. The Member for Monash, along with 52 doctors, lawyers, academics, and politicians, wrote a letter urging the suspension of the vaccines.

Unaddressed Issues after WHO Withdrawal By David Bell. The WHO’s structure makes it the only major international health institution that countries alone can actually force to reform. It simply needs sufficient Member States of the WHA to force exclusion of private interests.

The Biodefense Oligarchy and Its Demographic Defeats By Joe Murphy. Two decades ago, factions argued that biowarfare threats were so significant that biodefense responsibility needed to be removed from the purview of the uniformed military and placed within NIAID under NIH and under HHS.

The 99th Congress That Called Vaccines “Unavoidably Unsafe” By Ginger Taylor. Meet the original “Conspiracy Theorists,” Ronald Reagan and the members of the 99th Congress, who, in 1986, passed into law the “medical misinformation” that vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” and potentially caused autism.

The Triumph of the American Medical Association By Harris Coulter. The AMA allied with, and was conquered by, the patent medicine industry. By agreeing to patronize proprietaries which purchased space in the New and Non-Official Remedies, the AMA bowed to the existing realities and turned them to profit.

Slash The Fat: 16 Agencies To Terminate By David Stockman. Under our three savings bucket scheme, “Slashing the Fat” from the Federal payroll and bureaucracy would account for just $400 billion or 20% of DOGE’s $2 trillion per year savings target.

Mike Pence’s Advocacy Group Has Ties to Pfizer By Rav Arora. RFK, Jr. has made no commitments to legislation on holistic mental health programs. Yet, Mike Pence’s advocacy group spotlighted this in their absurd one-page letter while disregarding his stated policy positions since the election and his nomination to lead HHS.

The History of Failed Exits By Thi Thuy Van Dinh. Right now, the Trump administration has many solid arguments and allies to demand a serious assessment of WHO actions and inactions during Covid, its poorly evidenced approach to pandemics in general, and seize the momentum for change.

