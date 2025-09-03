BY BERT OLIVIER

View original article at Brownstone.org.

On a flight back to South Africa from attending a conference in South Korea recently, I watched the gripping biographical film, Lee (2023; directed by Ellen Kuras), with Kate Winslet in the title role of Lee Miller, intrepid Vogue magazine photographer, who photographed some of the most harrowing scenes of the Second World War, and has been hailed for her courage to do so under life-threatening circumstances. Cinema such as this fulfils an indispensable role in bringing to the public the stories of heroines and heroes who might otherwise only be remembered by a few people.

Today, under circumstances which arguably surpass even the two World Wars of the 20th century as far as potential mortality figures and prolonged suffering are concerned, there are several, if not many, men and women who deserve a similar cinematic celebration of their crucial role in combatting the unscrupulous, ongoing attempts by a coterie of neo-fascist globalists, to commit democide, mostly by stealth and deception.

Share

One of them is surely the German-American lawyer, Dr Reiner Fuellmich(sometimes spelled ‘Füllmich’), who has been languishing in a German prison on trumped-up charges since October 2023, after being arrested and abducted at an embassy in Mexico by agents of the German state when he and his wife were in the process of renewing their passports. His ‘crime?’ Speaking truth to power about the globalist attempt to engineer the collapse of society globally in order to ‘build back better’ (yeah, right…) since the advent of the ‘plandemic’ in 2020.

As long ago as 2020, Dr Füllmich declared that ‘Those responsible for the Corona fraud scandal should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity and charged with civil damages,’ and ‘At the political level, everything must be done to ensure that no one ever again has such power to deceive humanity or manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.’ He also stated fearlessly that:

The coronavirus hysteria is the greatest crime in human history, millions of lives ruined for something that more closely resembles the common cold. People all over the world are now waking up and protesting the unnecessary, draconian coronavirus restrictions.

It is impossible to give an exhaustive account of all the activities of this indefatigable lawyer who, (initially) together with colleagues comprising the Corona Investigative Committee, set out to expose the lies and crimes of those driving the process set in motion at least as early as with the 2008 global financial crisis. A good place to start, if one does not know about Fuellmich’s courage and resolute attempts to expose the globalists, is the series of ‘Grand Jury – The Court of Public Opinion’ sessions (recorded on video) from early 2022, when he brought together a number of authorities in their respective fields to speak on the different aspects of what, as mentioned above, he has dubbed ‘the greatest crime in human history.’

On Day One of this series Dr Fuellmich started the proceedings by making a number of ‘opening statements,’ which offer a summary of the reasons for these globally accessible sessions, and on Day Eight he made closing statements after all the evidence had been presented by the various speakers who are authorities in their respective disciplines. It is worth listening to all these presentations to be able to grasp the full extent of the work that Fuellmich, together with his colleagues, has done on behalf of the rest of humanity.

The most recent statement made by Dr Fuellmich from the prison where he is being held is this one, where he reports on his latest court appearance in front of a judge who made the ridiculous, judicially contradictory demand that anyone representing Dr Fuellmich in court would have to be in agreement with the German government to begin with.

From all the statements (such as this one) that Dr Fuellmich has issued from prison, where he has been kept in solitary confinement, it is very clear that he is an almost unbelievably strong individual in mental and volitional terms, given the fact that what the German government has been inflicting on him (such as refusing to let him see his dying mother or, later, attend her funeral), is aimed at breaking his will. He remains convinced, as he repeatedly emphasises, that ‘We, the people’ will win this war against those he calls ‘the monsters,’ and that he will see his many supporters ‘soon.’ In brief, Reiner Fuellmich is a paradigm of courage and commitment.

In an article on Dr Fuellmich’s personal statements regarding his imprisonment (published in January 2024), he explains what has been happening to him. Just how afraid the globalists are of Fuellmich – given the following he has gained since he founded the Coronavirus Investigative Committee – is apparent from the convoluted attempts to discredit him and his work. The article opens as follows:

Dr Reiner Fuellmich has thanked his friends, comrades-in-arms and fellow human beings for their interest in the truth and for taking the time to write to him. Fuellmich is a German lawyer and spokesman for the Corona Investigative Committee. In October he was accused of having embezzled hundreds of thousands of euros as managing director of the ‘Corona Committee Foundation,’ which collected substantial donations for its intended class action lawsuit against the architects of the ‘fake pandemic.’ For the first time after 6 weeks in custody, Fuellmich says that he would like to personally and deeply thank everyone who has written to him and explain what has been happening. The Principia Scientific writes: Part 1 – THANK YOU to all of you out there! The trust in my seriousness as a lawyer and founder of the Corona Committee, in my intensity and the quality of my work and, above all, the positive energy conveyed to me in these letters are like an invisible lifeboat that will take me to freedom and allow us all to continue our work together. Because it’s not over yet. The corona pandemic was just a test run to find out what people will put up with if you panic them with psychological terror. Now more than ever, we need to take a closer look behind the panic propaganda. Now more than ever we have to find out what lies are being used to distort our past in order to recognize the truth. Only then will we be able to stop the evil and hold the perpetrators to account. Without justice, there can be no peace and no return to humanity. This also applies to my personal case. Today, for the first time, I would like to comment on the accusations made against me publicly and by way of criminal charges. Because there is enough dubious and simply false information on the internet and in the mainstream to destroy my international reputation as a lawyer, but also as a person. Together with my team of lawyers, I will ensure that the WHOLE truth comes to light and that those responsible for this plot against me are brought to justice. They are the perpetrators. I will prove that. In the next episodes of my personal statements, I will report on the background of the Corona Committee, why I – unfortunately – did not correctly recognize and classify warning signs, how my wife and I simply had our private house and savings taken away from us with the knowledge and active participation of a lawyer – and thus our entire financial existence, how the ‘Mexico plot’ came about that led to my arrest and much more.

In the rest of the article, Fuellmich relates how the Coronavirus Investigative Committee was established, and how it came to an end, mainly through the betrayal on the part of some of its members. He also highlights the issues that the Committee initially identified as being most urgent to address with the help of collaborators, not only in Germany, but also in the rest of the world. These issues (foregrounded in the article linked above) were:

1. How dangerous is the supposedly novel corona virus really? 2. How reliable and suitable is the PCR test for detecting corona infections? 3. How harmful are the Corona measures, i.e. the lockdowns, the mask requirement, social distancing and the threat of so-called vaccinations?

Needless to say, the manner in which these issues were addressed, and the results communicated to the rest of the world, quickly led to Dr Fuellmich and his colleagues – some of whom turned out to be wolves in sheeps’ clothing – being recognised as a significant group in the accelerating struggle against the ‘monsters’ who had declared war on humanity. As Fuellmich puts it:

The Corona Committee quickly met with completely unexpected success. Since we conducted the expert surveys in German and English via video-stream, our Friday broadcasts quickly became popular worldwide. Many people had been convinced that we would later use the findings from these interviews as evidence in international damages proceedings such as in class action. We were in the right place at the right time with our work… In addition to the interviews in the committee, I gave five international interviews at that time, and thereby, endeavored to provide information about our work worldwide and not just in Germany. After I had learned from critical experts that a PCR test could under no circumstances detect an infection, and it had been deliberately abused here, I published a 50-minute video in German and English in September 2020. There I explained that the Corona measures, which had already led to more and more victims and damage at that time, could be qualified as crimes against humanity, and that it would be best to clarify them legally with the means of Anglo-American law. To my surprise, the video was viewed millions of times before it was suddenly deleted by YouTube/Google. On the basis of this video, the American colleague Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom I first met in Berlin in August 2020, founded the ‘PCR Test working group’ on his platform CHD, with the help of its president Mary Holland. I also belong to this group. Since October 2020, respected scientists, doctors, lawyers, etc. have been meeting there every week to discuss all aspects related to the plandemic. At the same time, I regularly summarized our long interviews at the Corona Committee on Sundays on Roger Bittel’s platform ‘Bittel.TV.’ The enormous popularity of the Corona Committee led to a large number of inquiries as early as August 2020.

Unfortunately – but not unexpectedly – for Reiner Fuellmich, the importance of the work done by him and his colleagues did not attract only the attention of those people who were united in their resistance to what he calls the ‘monsters’ on the ‘other side of the fence.’ The monsters noticed it too, and the more people depended on Dr Fuellmich’s group for information and particularly for moral leadership, the more determined they evidently became to silence him. Hence, the decision was made to arrest him on false charges of embezzlement of funds.

Just how vindictive and inhumane the globalists and the minions who act as their agents are is evident from Dr Fuellmich’s description of the conditions under which he has been kept in prison, and the manner in which he has been treated, which resemble those usually meted out to hardened, dangerous criminals. These include being regularly stripped and body-searched, handcuffed while kneeling on a chair, and shackled with chains when taken to court, as if he poses a physical threat to his guards and court officials. After a year in prison, he wrote

Prison officials told me that they had never seen a defendant be held in pre-trial detention for more than 11 months for a simple offence (and not for a serious crime or an act of terrorism), held in solitary confinement and, most importantly, brought to court hearings handcuffed and shackled.

It is a well-known technique, associated with fascist and totalitarian regimes, rather than civilised countries, to humiliate a political prisoner – for that is what Reiner Fuellmich is – in this manner, with the purpose of breaking his or her spirit. Judging by his recent communication from prison, referred to earlier, in Fuellmich’s case they have not succeeded; on the contrary, he appears to be stronger than ever, if not physically, then mentally and spiritually.

I mention the spiritual element deliberately here, with a particular remark by Dr Fuellmich in mind (in one of the Grand Jury videos), where he talks about the fact that the majority of people in the world appear to have fallen for the lies behind the ‘plandemic,’ including those motivating the need for lockdowns, ‘social distancing,’ masking and their ultimate endgame ploy, the deadly pseudo-vaccines.

Then, very significantly, he intimates that it is probably not more than 10% to 20% of people who have seen through the sham regulations, intimidation, and mandates, and that, the more he thought about it, the more clearly it appeared to him that the ability of such people to discern the truth, despite the sophisticated character of the systematic deception confronting them, depends on something indispensable and distinct. This ‘something,’ he avers, is a spiritual dimension, and not just intelligence.

In the light of my own experience, this rings true. Some of the most ‘intelligent’ individuals I know – including colleagues in philosophy departments, paradoxical as it may seem – have fallen for the ruse hook, line, and sinker, and taken the jab, to boot. So much for intelligence in the purely intellectual sense of the word. They lack that ‘something’ to which Dr Fuellmich has alluded – something of a spiritual nature.

Dr Fuellmich’s trial has received a critical analysis in the book, by Andrea G. Henning, Sunlight Prosecuted: The Trial of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

More articles

Donate