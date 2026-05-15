BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

A second imposition of lockdowns is closer than we might think. Very powerful people want that even under the slightest pretext. Brownstone Institute is asking for your support to stop them.

When two passengers on a luxury cruise ship died from Hantavirus (a high-mortality infection from rat feces), and another tested positive, mainstream media created a global frenzy. Out came the images of hazmat suits and masks, along with demands for universal contact tracing.

The entire show was designed to elicit memories of fear from six years ago.

A Washington Post columnist said she would gladly lock down again and urge everyone to do the same, except of course for those forced to deliver food to her house.

Moderna’s stock started rising again and why? Because the company is working on a so-called vaccine.

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The supposed experts were out in full force, including familiar names and faces such as “scarf lady” Deborah Birx, who appeared in countless interviews as an expert.

The consultants were, too, and so were the bureaucrats. They dusted off their lockdown plans. Seventeen Americans were pushed into a 42-day quarantine merely for having contact even though they tested negative and had no symptoms. They complied but what if a few had not? Interesting to consider.

All the forces have lined up. To be sure, we have some Brownstonians in high places who are leaning against the pressure, hoping to dial back the panic. There is nothing good that locking down accomplishes, they correctly say. It only wrecks commerce and social functioning.

Incredibly, this lesson still hasn’t stuck. The prevailing verdict on the Covid years: we should lock down sooner and harder for the next viral outbreak. An entire class of elites is just waiting for the opportunity.

A second lockdown is an intolerable threat, a Sword of Damocles that floats above the freedoms we do have. It was only six years ago that they did it with calamitous results. They have every intention of doing it again.

No civilized society can work this way. Freedom cannot work this way.

We are being prepared. The difference this time is that we have some saner people in charge but can they overcome the pressures? That’s not obvious. We also have a larger population of people who will not go along. That is clear from social media.

But will we have the choice? The lockdowners have new weapons in their arsenal like debanking and planned shortages. There will also be the usual humiliation rituals in place for anyone daring to dissent.

Above all else, this time we have Brownstone Institute. We were founded in 2021 to be a voice for clarity, rationality, science, and freedom in the darkest times. Our many thousands of articles and global voice have been mighty. It’s built a serious intellectual and social resistance.

People have yelled at us for years to stop talking about Covid. No. That experience was the template. There have been no apologies for a reason: they are not sorry. They have every intention of deploying that model for the future, complete with forced injections.

This is not speculation. The World Health Organization says this. The powers of the public health bureaucracies permit it. The banks will cooperate. The Digital ID is spreading globally and will be used for enforcement. Surveillance is everywhere. A CCP-style social credit system? All the pieces are in place.

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The cultural and economic calamity of the last lockdown should be obvious. Our money’s purchasing power is down by a third or more. Student testing on reading and math entered a free fall. Labor force participation never fully recovered. A third of US working-age men are missing from the workforce. The national debt in all countries ballooned out of control.

That said, the bureaucrats enjoyed the power, tech companies like the new attention for housebound professionals, and the pharmaceutical companies earned hundreds of billions. Never mind that the shots and pills have since proven useless at best and often dangerous and deadly.

Under existing law, they cannot be sued.

One would suppose that there would be a global consensus: no more lockdowns ever. Sadly, that is not the case.

The drumbeat is daily, all designed to generate grave fears of infectious disease. One hour it is Hantavirus, then it is Novovirus, then it is a Gastroenteritis outbreak, then it is something else, so long as it sounds exotic and threatening.

Meanwhile, the country is actually suffering from an epidemic of chronic disease. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has been talking about this for years but the powers-that-be don’t want to hear it.

Does it not seem sometimes like all of this is intentional, planned from the top by nefarious actors? Certainly it was last time. We have all the emails and receipts to prove that the lockdowns were deployed to cover up the lab leak, test out a new pharmatech, and boost digital profits.

It all came at the expense of freedom. There were days only six years ago when people began even making fun of that word, spelling it “freedumb.” Has much changed? Again, some things have changed, due to the work of Brownstone Institute and other partner organizations.

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But in the academy, in the halls of government, in newsrooms, in professional office settings and HR departments, it is not clear that much has changed. Even now, your best excuse for avoiding a commute to work is to claim you are quarantining yourself from a positive test for something!

What is Brownstone Institute doing about this threat? We have almost 4,000 articles on this topic and more, now fully searchable with an AI-powered tool at the lower right-hand side of the site. It’s the best digital tool around, as you know if you have used the site. Millions have, in all major languages.

We have twenty books in print with more on the way. We have nearly 20 supper clubs coast to coast that are building friend networks.

Brownstone fellowships provide a lifeline of support for today’s best journalists, researchers, and public intellectuals. Without them, some of the most important voices of our time would be silenced. Indeed, the reputation of this institute is legendary in high media circles which is why we are under constant attack.

We have working groups on a variety of topics. Our pandemic planning group has produced two large books that are the more credible and outstanding manuals for nations to leave the World Health Organization. As you can tell, the WHO is begging for money from taxpayers the world over. They should not get it.

Brownstone Institute is your first line of defense against lockdowns and all that entails, including digital surveillance, censorship, deep-state manipulation, pharma legal privilege, and more. The Covid experience revealed what was already there. Now we know. Now we can focus. Now we can act with courage and truth.

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Brownstone Institute’s work, however, needs your support. So many institutions have failed over these six years but the work of Brownstone, that only you make possible, stands out for credibility, integrity, and effectiveness. In our times, your support is more important than ever.

Please help with a generous donation today. Say with us: I will not be locked down.

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