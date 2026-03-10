BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It’s easy to become cynical about people’s willingness to comply with despotism. Why did so many seem to go along with stay-at-home orders and willingly subject themselves to an untested injection they did not need? Part of the answer comes down to the shock of it all. Americans have never had anything like this happen to them in living memory. Surely there was some good reason, many supposed.

That was then but this is now. We commissioned our own poll on issues of medical and health freedom. We had to because every other poll was absurdly biased – polls that nudge people toward giving the answer that the industrial funder wants. We took a different approach.

Brownstone Institute joined up with the Health Freedom Defense Fund and commissioned an extensive poll with objective questions. The bottom line: large supermajorities favor medical freedom even as it pertains to vaccines. Same with issues of medical care in general. We are talking 80 to 90 percent in agreement.

The message of this poll: you are not crazy. To aspire to live a good life with rights and freedoms is a mainstream opinion. For this reason, this poll has received a great deal of attention. Some are attacks but we are prepared for that. The poll speaks for itself. From what we hear, the results have stunned many in D.C.

In addition, we helped with a wonderful new site: CovidJustice.org. This allows you to add your name to the conviction that what happened was wrong and should never be allowed again. It’s urgent that you sign and send to others. It’s the best means we have to assert the absolute right to freedom and bodily autonomy.

What Does the Fifth Doctor Think about Ozempic? By Alan Cassels. This is a slightly shortened version of a New York Times article where Katrin Bennhold interviews Dani Blum of the Times’ “Well Team” about Ozempic and GLP-1 drugs. The Fifth Doctor snoops in on the conversation and adds his two cents’ worth.

How to Build a Post-WHO Global Health Architecture By Roger Bate and David Bell. If policymakers focus on separating normative functions from emergency authority, designing time-bound compacts instead of permanent command structures, and tying funding to measurable outcomes, global health cooperation can be rebuilt without recreating the structural distortions that weakened it.

The Three Big Lies about Mammography Screening By Peter C. Gotzsche. In invitations to screening, women have been told that by detecting cancers early, screening saves lives and leads to less invasive surgery. I shall demonstrate that all three statements are wrong.

271 Teenage Cardiac Reports Buried in a File Labeled “Garbage” By Yaffa Shir-Raz and Yaakov Ophir. Our analysis reveals an unusual and temporally concentrated cardiovascular signal among adolescents. Until these findings are fully examined, serious concern remains that the vaccination campaign may have exposed children to risks that were not adequately evaluated at the time.

The Quiet Crisis of Procedural Medicine By Joseph Varon. The solution is not opposition to technology, but advocacy for balance. It is not anti-progress, but in favor of prudence. Medicine is not about doing more, but about doing what is right. Sometimes, this requires the courage to do less.

Covid of the Past: Smallpox in Yugoslavia, 1972 By Eyal Shahar. They did not tell me about favorable time trends in the natural course of other infectious diseases for which there was no vaccine, nor about the correlation of those trends with improved living conditions, sanitation, personal hygiene, and nutrition.

Supermajority of Voters Support Health and Medical Freedom, Poll Shows By Leslie Manookian and Jeffrey Tucker. We’ve lacked an objective poll that addresses the curiosities everyone has, with plain questions that get to the root of the controversies over health and medical issues. Health Freedom Defense Fund and Brownstone Institute initiated such a poll to find out.

The Fix Is in to Defeat Alberta Independence By Bruce Pardy. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a referendum for October 19. Albertans will get to say if they want to leave Canada. But Canadian federalists can relax. The Alberta premier is one of them. The referendum is the fix to defeat Alberta independence.

The Murray Rothbard I Knew By Jeffrey Tucker. Murray Rothbard was not only a sweet and wonderful human being. He was a model intellectual with an irrepressible desire to understand and tell what is true. No scholar with such an outlook can fit comfortably in any establishment in any age.

They Are Experimenting on Your Dog By Nick Thompson. The major pet food corporations do not merely sell food. They fund the university departments in the UK and the US where veterinary nutritional science is researched. They stock the waiting room shelves and put posters on the surgery walls.

​​Why the Resolution? By Jeffrey Tucker. We need CovidJustice.org now to make it clear that this era is in disrepute. It’s necessary because the World Health Organization is even now pledging to do it all over again.

A Small Nonprofit Did What the FDA Would Not By Natalya Murakhver. There is a question that has haunted me since I watched institutions fail children during the pandemic: Who will ask the hard questions if the agencies charged with asking them refuse to? Restore Childhood is trying to answer it through science.

Why the Manufacturing and the Regulatory Guidance of mRNA Vaccines Matters By Charlotte Kuperwasser. It’s important to lay out the molecular framework for everyone because how these vaccines are made directly determines what is inside the vial. What is inside the vial will activate a cascade of events that can lead to long-term health implications.

FinCEN’s Warning—and the Predictable Failure of Prohibition By Roger Bate. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network reports that illicit e-cigarettes are being used as part of trade-based money-laundering schemes linked to fentanyl trafficking. Illegal vaping products are no longer just a regulatory nuisance or a youth-use talking point.

A “Blizzard” Gives Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pretext for a “Climate Lockdown” By Naomi Wolf. We won’t be fine, here in New York, if our rights are restricted again so that we are absolutely physically helpless against any attack that may come — perhaps from the Mayor, or the donors who put this Mayor into office.

