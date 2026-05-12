BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It surely did unfold this past week. Another plague ship. Predictable cant from the World Health Organization in need of money. The vaccinators out in full force. Moderna’s touting its mRNA shot against the Hantavirus, and watching its stock rise from doldrums. Quarantines for the exposed. Track and trace.

No, cruise ship outbreaks are not increasing. They just get more media attention.

That said, there are some sensible people in charge this time. CDC and NIH director Jay Bhattacharya was all over the media telling people to calm down. The virus is rare and doesn’t spread easily. There is nothing novel about this and no need for panic, much less lockdowns.

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Most interesting was watching the online reaction. Covid taught a lesson in what not to do. Not even the WHO’s Tedros could post a video without generating a thousand comments telling him to jump in a lake. This reaction is very encouraging. People are still furious about what happened six years ago. We aren’t going there again.

Meanwhile, plenty of Brownstonians were either in the audience or on stage at the summit on overmedicalization in DC last week, as sponsored by MAHA Institute and Inner Compass Initiative. We saw the unraveling of a huge paradigm before our eyes. In just one day of talks and Q&A, psych drugs went from the solution to a problem to a problem to be solved.

It was glorious, as was the announcement from RFK that deprescribing is getting its own billing code. This is how change occurs, slowly at first and then all at once. It will surely take a while for the shrinks to get the message but we are headed in the right direction.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now if we are to step up and deal with these new pressures. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Alan Cassels when we speak about how they sell sickness to the healthy. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

May 11, 2026 — Brownstone Manhattan Supper Club: Mary Holland — Get tickets

May 19, 2026 — Brownstone Pittsboro Supper Club: Dianna Lightfoot — Get tickets

May 19, 2026 — Brownstone Puget Sound Supper Club: Vincent Cavaleri — Get tickets

May 20, 2026 — Brownstone Ashland, OR, Supper Club: Jennifer Margulis — Get tickets

May 20, 2026 — Brownstone West Hartford Supper Club: Charlotte Kuperwasser — Get tickets

May 20, 2026 — Brownstone Phoenix Supper Club: Aaron Siri — Get tickets

A grace note: 100 copies of Vaccines, Amen will be available for cash purchase at the event, with all proceeds generously donated by Aaron to Brownstone Institute.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Is This Hantavirus a Bioweapon? By Clayton J. Baker. If this Hantavirus outbreak proves to be a genuine threat, the key research will be to examine the genome of the virus in question for evidence of gain-of-function manipulation. This is by far the most likely reason for any human-to-human transmission.

Divided by Contagion: Health as Sovereign Responsibility By Ramesh Thakur. After three years of negotiation under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pandemic Agreement was adopted. In reality, the vote was a provisional outcome of an incomplete treaty which postponed decisions on a number of contentious articles.

The Ozempic Paradox By Alan Cassels. The same week that our drug regulator, Health Canada, approved the first generic version of semaglutide—the active ingredient in weight-loss drug Ozempic—a major medical journal published findings highlighting the medication’s troubling connection to eating disorders.

Hantavirus: Stop the Spread Is Back By Brownstone Institute. Who precisely is directing and producing this sequel? All the ingredients are here for an Academy Award: rodents, long latency, spread through casual contact with the dead, workers in hazmat suits, no known cure, a vaccine in rushed development.

Cruising Toward Enslavement By Steven Goldsmith. We have bought the lie that anything that makes our lives easier is good, and that includes letting others do our thinking for us. We have admitted this Trojan horse through the gates, not recognizing the evil enwrapped within its glittering package.

The Pandemic Agreement Fails Again By David Bell. The global health workforce needs to cease its subservience to vested interests and stop blocking progress. We need international health cooperation based on sovereignty, ethics, and integrity, not a continued slide back to the failures of a bygone colonial era.

Synformation: Epistemic Capture Meets AI By Robert Malone. We have to find some way forward to determine objective truth, or the Golden Rule of Synformation will not only destroy “democracy” via AI-based epistemic capture, but it will also destroy human civilization.

ACIP Attacked for Urging ‘Shared Decision-Making’ By Maryanne Demasi. If public health wants to regain credibility, it must stop treating vaccination as a protected category exempt from normal ethical standards. Every medical decision begins with a conversation — and it seems ACIP is pointing back in that direction.

How Covid Transformed Me into a Gardener and Business Owner By Renaud Beauchard. The good news is that the remedy can be experienced by everybody. It is the recovery of the “beautiful energy cycle” that connects soil to food to body to community and back again.

Will Federal Covid Indictment Turn the Tide on Washington Secrecy? By James Bovard. David Morens, former advisor to Tony Fauci, was indicted and “charged with conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting,” according to the Justice Department.

The Ascent of Mediocrity By Russ Gonnering. A few years ago, “Precision Medicine” was put forward as a way to significantly improve treatment. Now, it is as if it never happened. Instead of pursuing “Truth” and striving “Ever to Excel,” medicine seems to have the tagline, “Good Enough.”

The Next Indictment Should Be Against Greg Folkers By Brownstone Institute. The Department of Justice does not need to wait for Dr. David Morens to turn on his colleagues; the evidence to charge the next key advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci is already in the public record.

Peer Review Is Broken—Here’s How to Fix It By Rob Jenkins. For this system to ultimately take the place of the current peer-review system, universities would need to embrace it and figure out how to evaluate scholars’ productivity for the purposes of granting tenure and so forth.

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