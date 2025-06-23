Brownstone Insights

Bill Rice, Jr.
12h

We need an Amish study. This is the best potential Placebo Group one could find in America. How many non-vaccinated Amish died from Covid? How do these death rates compare to the vaccinated cohorts?

I'd actually like to learn how many people in different groups really died "from Covid." For example, the CDC has more than 10,000 employees. How many CDC employees died from Covid before the vaccines and after the vaccines?

If the Covid IFR is 0.3 percent - 3 deaths per 1,000 infected people (3X the mortality rate for the flu) - there should have been several CDC employees who died from Covid in the fist year of the pandemic. Did this happen? I don't think so.

I actually emailed the CDC and asked its media affairs department if they could tell me how many CDC employees have died from Covid - in the fist year of the virus and in the past five years.

I never got an answer. I wouldn't be surprised if no CDC employee has died from Covid in the past five years and none died before the "vaccines."

