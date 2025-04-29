BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

It’s been five long years since they shut the schools and so much else. The disorientation from the experience shattered the culture and public confidence in elite institutions. Only now are we seeing the beginnings of frank talk about it.

Consider school closures. Yes, everyone these days agrees that this was a mistake.

But it was more than that. It was a crime against a generation.

The under-30 generation is now marked by ill-health, illiteracy, innumeracy, digital addiction, substance abuse, emotional immaturity, psychmed attachments that ruin lives, astonishing intellectual superficiality, deep and dark cynicism, and philosophical nihilism.

None of it was necessary. Incredibly, the US was among the worst in the world, with the longest school closures of any nation. Every family and community was forced to adapt. The damage remains.

That’s only one feature of the fallout. There is so much more. Trust is depleted in media, government, academia, and so much else. It won’t come back so long as the truth about the entire episode isn’t fully revealed. So far, it has not been.

We have two books on the way that can make a difference. Meanwhile, our most recently published book is available. Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what the experience means for the medical profession. His book is now out: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid.

“Just read Clayton Baker’s book,” writes Dr. Drew Pinsky. “SO good: congratulations. It’s all there. I felt validated seeing it all laid out.”

The need for a support system for those who fight the intellectual battle for freedom is more apparent than ever. It is showing fruit. Please support our work if you are able.

For the Philadelphia Supper Club, Dr. Brad Kershner, Head of School at Kimberton Waldorf School and an independent scholar, will give a talk on Thursday, May 1st about the key ideas around artificial intelligence and the totalizing ideology of TechnoFeudalism. Get tickets here.

The Greater Boston Supper Club has its first meeting on Tuesday, May 6th. Incredibly it is already completely sold out. Watch the site for the next meeting.

The Great Spillover Hoax By Jeffrey Tucker. Why were Fauci and his cohorts anxious to blame SARS-CoV-2 on bats and pangolins? It was not just to deflect attention from the possibility that the virus leaked. There was a larger point: to reinforce a narrative concerning zoonotic spillovers.

Neurodiversity Is a Strawman By Sofia Karstens. It should be a red flag and alarm every American that pharmaceutical companies have no liability for vaccines and that they have managed to increase the pediatric schedule from 3 to 72 in one generation.

The Existential Threat of the Existential Threat By Thomas Buckley. Climate change is an existential threat. Misinformation is an existential threat. Inequality is an existential threat. The next pandemic is an existential threat. Our democracy is facing an existential threat.

The Assault on Substack Takes Predictable Shape By Bill Rice. By now, nobody should be naive. The real goal is to shut Substack (as we’ve known it) down – which must mean the truth bombs its correspondents are launching every day are starting to hit too close to key targets.

This Pediatrician Is Fighting Back By Jordan Alexander. All it takes for censorship and lies to win is for those who know the truth to stay silent. Fortunately, a few brave souls like Dr. Moon are standing against this tyranny and fighting for truth.

My Heterodox Path By Alex Washburne. You may be despised by despicable people who found you useful when you molded your soul to fit their grasp, but you will also be admired by the admirable heterodox scientists who came before you.

Transhumanism and AI: An Ideology of Death By Aaron Kheriaty. Transhumanism aims at superior intelligence, superhuman strength, and unending life. But because it is grounded in a false notion of what it means to be human, if we embrace the transhumanist dream, we will find ourselves in a nightmare dystopia.

The Curious Case of the FDA’s Dr. Peter Marks By Robert Malone. Why should you care about the curious case of Dr. Peter Marks, MD, PhD? Because Dr. Peter Marks provides an excellent case study of what happens when the government settles for acceptable instead of excellent in scientific administrator (bureaucrat) positions.

Psych Meds and Veblen Goods By Jeffrey Tucker. Laura Delano’s book weaves together these pieces into an alarming tale of tragedy followed by final hope. From the first chapter in which the supposed problems begin, I could not wait to see how the author would handle the ending.

Unshrunk: Laura Delano’s Breakaway from Psychiatry By Maryanne Demasi. Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance is more than a memoir of Laura Delano’s journey through pain, survival, and recovery. It is a fearless, forensic examination of a psychiatric system that often harms those it is meant to help.

Node without Consent By Josh Stylman. The fundamental question isn’t whether this technology will be developed – it’s already underway. The real issue at stake is whether we’ll maintain autonomy over our own biology as these technologies emerge.

How Your Family Doc Became a Drug Enforcement Agent By Roger McFillin. Today’s primary care physician is a pharmaceutical compliance officer, a corporate protocol to follow, and overlords tracking their every move. They’ve transitioned from medical professionals to medication pushers, from trusted advisors to glorified drug dealers with better parking.

