BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Late last week, Brownstone Institute released a remarkable document. It grew out of a system called V-safe, started by the CDC, built by Oracle, and deployed in December 2020 to underscore how much the government really cared for our health. It would monitor vaccine safety in real time, person by person, and call to help people who experienced adverse events. The purpose of the system was actually to shore up confidence, and pretty much nothing else.

More than 10 million people readily signed up to help the CDC in its monitoring efforts. These were the eager beavers who wanted the shot and were happy to help show how safe it was. They were contacted by the bot the next day, the next, the next week, and so on, up to a year. The form they received depended on the responses they gave.

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It was run by machines, not people. No one was reading, though people did not know this. The CDC did not want to release any of it but finally coughed up the check box results. They held onto the really grim stuff: the free text boxes that people filled out. Those had to be obtained by a FOIA issued by the Informed Consent Action Network, finally forced on the CDC by a federal judge.

These responses fell to an organization we support, React19, which assembled them into a document which we then typeset into a 1,048-page book. Warning: it makes for very difficult reading. These are real people, not just statistics. The suffering in these pages is tough to take.

We have used our media access to X to embark upon a full reading of the book live on air. It is taking time. Now 3 two-hours sessions in, with tens of thousands of views, we are only at page 127. This job is going to take weeks. It’s hard reading, dark night of the soul. But the content is uniquely powerful in a way that nothing else truly is.

We hear that the CDC is now panicked about this book and reading.

Good.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone in your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth is funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to other episodes of the Brownstone Show, including the latest with Rupert Darwall. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with “Cries for Help”, readings from released V-Safe data.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist. And by the way, our follows on all platforms just hit new records. Our high website traffic is in the 0.01% of all sites.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the latest Brownstone publication by Thomas Harrington, Staying Human in a Soul-Shredding Age.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

New Clarity on the Creation of the Virus/Vaccine By Jim Haslam. U.S. Marine Major Joseph Murphy exposed the biodefense blueprint behind a pandemic that killed millions. Snowden’s leak sparked a worldwide debate about privacy. Murphy’s leak — the DARPA DEFUSE proposal — should have sparked a global reckoning about the real origins of SARS-CoV-2.

Retraction of SIDS Paper Based on VAERS Analysis Five Years after Publication By Jessica Rose. Few individuals can relate as personally as I do to the experience of having peer-reviewed research retracted after it revealed potential safety signals in the VAERS database. Neil Miller recently had his peer-reviewed published work “removed” from the journal Toxicology Reports.

Childhood Vaccine Schedules Across Countries By David Gortler. Trump appointees at the CDC, NIH, and FDA now have the chance to provide Americans with answers and be transparent. We finally have the opportunity to study and learn about the risks and benefits of the childhood vaccine schedule.

We Cannot Trust the CDC Estimates of Flu Vaccine Effectiveness By Eyal Shahar. Each year the CDC publishes an estimate of the effectiveness of the flu vaccine in the previous flu season. Recently, the NIH director criticized the test-negative design from which the estimates are derived. He was right.

Cries for Help Buried in V-Safe Data By React19. V-safe was built to hear from people after vaccination, and these participants used it for that purpose. In their own words, 3,329 people reported serious harm, suicidal thoughts, near-death events, or the death of someone they loved.

Why Observational Studies Lie to You By Alan Cassels. A fairly done, randomized comparison strips away the healthy user illusion and tells you whether a drug is actually helping you—or just taking credit for your lifestyle while exposing you to unearned harms.

Our Town Is Every Town By Lucio Eastman. It’s ironic that the town that inspired Grover’s Corners, America’s shorthand for small-town decency, set about casting out its own. Some people became the missionaries of compliance, then guardians of virtue, then something far worse…true believers in the righteousness of exclusion.

The Treatment Was Worse Than the Disease By Joseph Varon. Washington’s doctors truly wanted to save him. They were trained, experienced, and sure that doing something was better than doing nothing. Now, more than 200 years later, we know that good intentions, common practice, and logical theories are not enough.

The Why of Food Emancipation By Jeffrey Tucker. Anyone can pontificate in peer-reviewed venues. To show how it is done is another matter. Salatin’s farm is an inspiration that would make even Jefferson blush. He and his farm are national treasures, and this book can be added to his legacy.

Never Trust Uncle Sam on Drugs By James Bovard. Generations of politicians and bureaucrats scorned the scientific evidence on marijuana to score “tough on crime” points. More than ten million Americans were arrested for marijuana to help prop up Washington’s campaign to demonize weed and anyone who touched it.

Time to Retire Slurs By Alan Cassels. Science—and society—benefit when people can ask questions without fearing character assassination. Real inquiry demands curiosity and courage. We need a much higher willingness to tolerate ambiguity, withstand criticism, and focus on the idea, not the person.

The Commodified Self and the Designed Collapse of Generation Z By Renaud Beauchard. Valentin has shown what a culture does to its young when it translates every sorrow into a diagnosis and every duty into a trauma. The rest is transmission: the slow work of teaching the next child that she is not a brand.

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