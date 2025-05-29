Brownstone Insights

Lapun Ozymandias
Lapun Ozymandias
3h

An excellent article, Mr Harrington. It crystallises my own deep concerns at the manner in which the hierarchy of the Catholic Church gave vigorous support to the rollout of the inadequately evaluated new technology mRNA injectables - but have remained silent on the devastating health consequences that have followed in its wake. I was horrified when the Vatican State issued a special commemorative coin in 2022 to mark the importance of these ‘vaccines’ and to promote “treatments to counter the pandemic and the need to be vaccinated”. This was a complete disgrace as well as being an act of profound stupidity – refer link: https://en.numista.com/catalogue/pieces328913.html.

At the time I could not understand why the top administration of the Catholic Church could not see the potential risks in the mRNA rollout and the lack of wisdom in endorsing it – after all, the Church has ready access to substantial high level medical advice by virtue of its global hospital networks.

And then there is the matter of the ‘Pontifical academy of Sciences’ – the body that is supposed to advise the Pope on matters of science, including bioethics. It is made up of over 80 top academicians across all scientific fields. The alarm bells should have been ringing loudly for these ‘scientists’ that something was going seriously wrong scientifically in the way the mRNA genetic injectables were being rushed to a global market without a proven understanding of the clinical consequences. The members of this rather pretentious high-status body appear to have remained silent. On that basis, they all deserve to be preemptively sacked because their silence has contributed to the early death of millions - as well as serious injury to tens of millions.

The unholy rush by Pope Francis to endorse the mRNA genetic injectables is suspicious in the eyes of many faithful Catholics – but not the ones who have access to the Catholic media. The whole thing had the smell of a grand publicity stunt, which aligns with a central characteristic of Pope Francis pontificate ever since he first appeared on the Vatican loggia after his election in 2013 – that is, a characteristic pursuance of publicity-seeking and courting the secular media. The highly regarded U.S. ‘magazine of religion & life’ – First Things – labelled Jorge Bergoglio’s papacy a ‘failed pontificate’ in 2019. The erratic behaviour of Francis and his strange attempts to realign the Church with currently fashionable non-Christian secular values has led to the destruction of the faith of many previously faithful Catholics – as was the case with one of the most prominent Catholic online commentators in the U.S., who came to the conclusion that Francis was actually possessed. Right from the start, questions were raised as to how Jorge Bergoglio was elected Pope in the first place as the existence of the now infamous ‘St Galen’s Mafia’ became known.

Through all this chaos the official Catholic media have remained silent, and now that the truth is beginning to be openly acknowledged by the U.S. Government about the damage being caused by the mRNA injectables, the Catholic bishops have some explaining to do. At the very least they should now marshall the Church’s considerable organisational resources to provide remedial health assistance to the millions of victims of the Covid genetic injectables – and at the very least - counselling to the many women who have tragically been rendered infertile by the mRNA injectables.

The Pope and his bishops naïve enthusiastic support for the mass injection of billions of people around the globe with the mRNA genetic injectables appears to have played straight into the hands of the decidedly un-Christian neo-Malthusian lobby – those powerful elites who promote eugenics and euthanasia – a class of people whose population-control intentions can only be described as ‘demonic’.

I believe that this singular soul-destroying endorsement of these dangerous drugs will come to be recognised as the Catholic Church’s greatest catastrophic mistake – dwarfing anything that came before it. The many victims deserve an explanation.

