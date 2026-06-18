BY SOFIA KARSTENS

View original article at Brownstone.org.

By now, everyone knows the basics of the California fires that burned down the Palisades and Altadena. And most people are aware of the shady “Make it make sense” particulars around our elected officials and the quasi- and government agencies like the LA DWP.

Some people understand the corruption, fraud, and coordination of criminal activity that has led us here. Far fewer understand how deeply that dysfunction persists, and the degree to which it has been amplified.

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The Santa Ynez Reservoir, which held 117,000,000 gallons of water, was emptied in February of 2024. It could have been repaired by employees, but it sat empty for 11 months.

Everyone knows California has a desert climate. Everyone knows about the Santa Ana winds. Everyone has an understanding of the intersection between electricity, fire and fire prevention, trees, and wind in California. The reservoir holding over 100 million gallons was emptied because there was a tear in the cover, the repair was not expedited, and the decision was made to drain it for maintenance before the Santa Anas in the middle of a drought.

At that time, the LADWP was focused entirely on 3 things:

Obtaining approval for a recycling sewer water plant, at a cost of over $750 million. Research (using ratepayer funds) converting an existing gas-fired power plant in Utah to hydrogen. Reorganizing the DWP around, and prioritizing, DEI. (To quote the head of the DWP: “Equity is my number 1 priority.”).

First, why is the DWP spending ratepayer money to develop technologies and research, to the detriment of public safety measures? Spending ratepayer dollars to figure out how to use a new technology, while our own utility infrastructure lies decaying, untended, and unsupported, is at best outside the scope of the contract.

Next, why are we prioritizing DEI at the expense of the readiness of resources that a 9-year-old could predict we will need in California? Five percent of the LA city fire personnel are women. The 3 most senior people holding leadership positions all came out of that 5%. Not impossible…but neither is rolling a 12 six times in a row.

Researchers said urban water systems like DWP’s were not designed to fight wildfires that overtake whole neighborhoods…Is there a reason we are not making that a priority over, say, hydrogen research in Utah? There was zero attempt at mitigation, alternative, or course correction for a known liability in a known risk corridor during a known risk to prevent the state’s most predictable disaster.

I submit that ANY conversation but the 117,000,000-gallon reservoir being empty is a shiny object…to avoid talking about that subject. But they’ve had over a year to course correct so surely they’ve assigned the minimal resources required to rectify this massive liability…

But it gets worse.

Sexy priorities like DEI and new technologies superseded public safety priorities, and now we see what those priorities got us. Keeping our infrastructure in repair and ready was and is not the executive decision, and our elected officials own those executive decisions because they appoint these positions and have oversight. They failed to adequately prepare a known fire corridor for the world’s most predictable emergency. But they’ve had over a year to course correct so surely they’ve assigned the resources required to rectify these liabilities also…

But it gets worse.

We have a budget problem. Over $1 billion was spent last year on homeless nonsense that didn’t help the homeless. Meanwhile, there was a $17 million cut to the fire department – about which Chief Crowley sent a letter in December saying, essentially, we aren’t going to be prepared for a major disaster. She explicitly said that there is equipment we can’t repair because we don’t have the money for maintenance. Now, $17 million is not insignificant. If you are already cut to the bone with the budget, any more cuts will invariably affect levels of service. A fully funded police and fire is non-negotiable. This is necessarily the department of our elected officials and their oversight.

Budget establishes a workflow. You can’t plan and execute repairs to a complex apparatus when you find 5 extra dollars in your pocket. If you have dozens of pieces of equipment that all need repair, you have to establish a timeline. By reducing the budget you’ve just eliminated the workflow.

Fire hydrants are not a side issue. Water to fight fires is not a side issue. Recycling pee and new technologies in Utah are a side issue. Fire and disaster preparedness was not a priority if that reservoir was empty.

But it gets worse.

We have a fraud problem. The state’s Employment Development Department has confirmed approximately $20 billion in unemployment fraud, with some analyses suggesting the figure may reach $32.6 billion. A recent report suggests over $6 billion in tax fraud. And a new report has found that Newsom’s California has lost at least $180 billion to fraud across major government programs.

Scams are rampant and taxpayer dollars are supporting the luxury lifestyle of non-Americans with shell businesses of which the state has full knowledge and allows it to continue, thus is complicit. The question is always: what did you know, and when did you know it?

These issues have been reported on for well over a year, but instead of course correcting all this waste and corruption…now journalists are prevented from reporting on this kind of criminal activity, because of actual bills prohibiting it, and for fear of retaliation from the AG’s assemblywoman wife and her cronies at the state legislature.

Our elected officials have clearly identified their priorities, and one of them isn’t disaster preparedness or helping their constituency; they’re focused on extremist ideologies and on authoring and passing bad bills that make it worse, not better, for people in this state, and further prevent people from having any recourse to do anything about it.

But it gets worse.

The LADWP board just voted to approve a new building in downtown Los Angeles, where they intend to move the DWP so they can remodel the JFB (John Ferraro Building). The approval went through last month’s board meeting, which is on YouTube. The cost for the new building is $90 million and change.

They have to remodel that building so they can move into it. That cost is estimated at $100-$120 million simply to get it ready for them to move into.

Then they have to move out of JFB and into the new building.

The projected rehab of JFP is $750 million.

So all in…we are talking about $1 billion. To change the curtains at the DWP.

All of this occurs in an election year, yet many wonder why these officials cannot simply be voted out. The answer is structural.

Terrain matters: There’s no such thing as swing states, only swing counties. A good example is Cook County. As goes Chicago so goes Cook County. As goes Cook Country so goes Illinois….As goes Illinois so goes Wisconsin, Michigan, North and South Carolina, New Hampshire, Iowa, Utah, Arizona…Clark County is another one. (That’s how they interfered with the federal elections without their fingerprints on it and why the party line is “where is the evidence?”…the evidence is in the districts and the counties.).

Why this matters and isn’t just about California: LA County is the mother of all swing counties right now. If you look at a heat map, California is a red state, with 3 counties that carry the state blue. Of those three counties, only one is a carver matrix: If you flip Los Angeles county you flip California…and if you flip California you flip the nation.

This is what Prop 50 was really about, and it’s why all eyes are on California.

This terrain explains why election integrity matters more here than anywhere else. Los Angeles County is the only jurisdiction in America still contracted with Smartmatic, a company under federal indictment for election interference in Southern Florida. Smartmatic is not a US company; it has deep operational ties to Venezuela and adversarial networks.

Only 13% of the Palisades and Malibu homes have begun reconstruction. That number gets lower when you don’t include commercial purchases for rebuilding after things like SB79 passed – the bill that mandates density housing rebuilds a certain distance from public transportation including bus stops so, basically, everywhere.

They’re doing all of this right under everyone’s nose and the masks and gloves are fully off – they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

A recent report indicated that one-fifth of the voters in the 2024 election in Orange County, CA, were non-citizens, invalid, or phantom voters.

• 74,000 voters were non-citizens, or totally fake—they don’t exist in the multiple database review

• 86,000 voters did not live at the address they reportedly voted from

• 61,000 don’t have a Social Security number or their SSN is shared with others, and

• 77,000 ballots counted could not be reconciled with any voter who voted

A current lawsuit alleges that 873,000 inactive voter registrations remain on California’s rolls.

ID confirming that you even live in the state, let alone are a citizen, is currently not required to vote in California.

Smartmatic and Dominion (with which every American should already be familiar) are not American companies. Our adversaries play a lovely shell game that makes it look like they are, but they aren’t.

Los Angeles County is the only district in America that maintains a contract with Smartmatic – which means LA County elections are controlled by a company with history and ownership of a foreign adversary.

Smartmatic operates out of Venezuela and other allied countries and is built and run by the cartel…which is the CIA, is the globalists, is the transhumanists, is anything that ends in “industrial complex”…it doesn’t matter if we engage in our civic duties if shadow government controls the end result…and what that means is unless we stop accepting the current lies about our election integrity and our elections we will soon find ourselves at the hands of a totalitarian regime to which we willingly handed over all of our rights and where officials are installed, not elected. If you are signing away your rights because this time round it’s something you want, at some point it will be something you don’t want. And then it will be too late.

This is not a partisan issue. Democrat, Republican, Independent, or really-want-an-emu-in-office…every AMERICAN should care about the fact that our fundamental voting rights are pretend. It’s all make-believe and we are falling for the scenery and canvas. The enemy of my enemy is my friend and we’ve all been led to believe that the other “side” is our enemy specifically so that we do not link arms in the foxhole against the REAL common enemy that threatens our way of life and every hope we wish for our children.

I should say, here, that they’re going to rattle their sabers at me for this article. That’s all they will do. I wish they would but they will not sue me because that would lead to discovery which would lead to receipts and evidence they don’t want exposed. That is an important data point for anyone reading this…they only shoot at you if you’re over target, and if they aren’t worried about discovery they will come after me. They won’t. And they won’t come after anyone else either. So long as we do not succumb to scare tactics, we might snatch our country back from the hungry maw of totalitarianism.

Current LA Mayor Karen Bass certainly isn’t going to do anything about this…or even admit that it’s happening. But maybe someone ought to ask her the question to which she can’t possibly have an answer: Why did LA County hire a company to run its elections that was previously rejected by Treasury and is currently facing a Federal indictment? Why are we allowing our district to be the only one in the country run by a foreign adversary-owned company currently under indictment for election interference for allegedly stealing our elections and those of 72 other countries?

Tuesday night, it wasn’t looking like they were using that route to steal the primaries…yet. Tuesday night numbers were not sort of reflective of a recent Zogby poll (a poll I commissioned, and the questions of which I had intimate knowledge)… they were EXACTLY reflective of that poll – the numbers Tuesday reflected ZERO margin of error.

Intelligence out of Venezuela and Cuba has indicated that the real stealing using the machines is not set to happen until the general election.

By July 3 numbers stopped lining up, then quickly became irreconcilable. Between the baseline from October polling and the election in real time the night of the second, there was almost no fluctuation. If time is the only variable that affects a spike or a change within a limited scope spectrum in BOTH sets of numbers…then something is amok, because that’s not how numbers work. That signals that this was the beginning of setting up the dominoes to fall in line…all using Los Angeles County as the spear tip.

But the equal and opposite is also true: Los Angeles is also poised to be the shield for democracy.

I’m not suggesting it is a foregone conclusion that we will win this one…I am saying if we do nothing it’s a foregone conclusion that we won’t.

It is notoriously challenging to get people out to vote even in a federal election. If you are a California and especially an LA voter, or you know someone who is…that voter bloc is front lines to save the country this November. If California becomes too big to rig, that groundswell can and will make the difference to a tremendous degree. Turn a ship a few degrees and you may not feel the adjustment…but you will end up on a different continent.

Every American should reject the idea that our right to choose our leaders has become theatre. Shadow control of elections renders every other reform meaningless. A strong voter wave in LA County this November can shift the entire country’s trajectory.

Demand Los Angeles County terminate the Smartmatic contract.

Register and vote in high numbers.

Contact your council members and state representatives.

Share this reality with every California voter you know.

Save California, save America…Starting with Los Angeles.

What happens in California does not stay in California…it’s coming soon to a state near you. California is the beta test state but it is not a lost cause…it is the plot twist.

The curtains at the DWP aren’t the only thing that needs changing. The entire system does.

Most single family rebuilds in the fire areas are still prohibited and projected out 5+ years.

The reservoir is currently sitting empty today.

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