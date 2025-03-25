BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Here is an incantation from ruling-class intellectuals on TV: “We are not ready for the next pandemic.”

What possibly could that mean? Who is “we” in any case? None of these people have an inventory of surgical grubs, swabs, or therapeutics. It’s just something they say to urge on the pandemic-planning industry at home and abroad, transferring trillions from us to them. They want everyone to be terrified of microbes at a time when chronic disease is setting new records.

Some smart people are now in a position to change priorities. They will rely on research from the Brownstone-backed REPPARE, which is the world’s only academic hub of pandemic-planning research. Their papers appear regularly in industry journals. They are changing the debate.

Indeed, the 2,200 articles in Brownstone Journal are the go-to research source on a huge number of critical issues from pandemics to censorship to financial privacy. Because we were founded on truth-telling in a time of lies, the venue has credibility that others lack.

Progress has been fast by normal standards but slow by reasonable expectations. When will the shots be removed from the market? When will the childhood mandates end? There are many questions and a huge agenda.

As always, the answer is patience and hard work. The interests dedicated to preserving the status quo are well-funded, ferocious, and deeply embedded. Brownstone’s work is underfunded and understaffed but with partners all over the world, we are making progress.

Don’t despair, we’ll get there. We are not letting up. Please support our work if you are able.

Clayton Baker is a brilliant physician who has chronicled what precisely the experience means for the medical profession. His book, published by Brownstone Institute, is now out in physical form: The Medical Masquerade: A Physician Exposes the Deceptions of Covid. Kindle appears soon.

The next Philadelphia Supper club is April 3rd. We’ll be hosting guest speaker Laura Delano, a nationally recognized author and speaker focused on the problems with the American mental health industry. Get tickets here.

For the Midwest Supper Club, Steve Templeton is our guest on April 14th. He is the genius author of Fear of a Microbial Planet, which you certainly should read. Register to hear him here.

UK and US Vaping Policies Are Headed in Wrong Direction By Roger Bate. My sample sizes are small. But if they are robust, they point to terrible outcomes for public health. Smoking is the real threat and any restriction on the vape market will probably lead to an increase in smoking.

Japan’s Never-Ending Germophobia By Bruce W. Davidson. Both conservatives and left-leaning people in Japan usually fail to realize the damage being done here as a result of the Covid measures. However, Japanese Covid dissidents are still keeping up their heroic struggle to make the truth known.

Internal Emails Reveal Merck’s Negligence in Gardasil Safety Testing By Maryanne Demasi. A landmark lawsuit against Merck is underway, marking the company’s first jury trial over claims it misrepresented the safety of its profitable Gardasil HPV vaccine. Newly declassified documents have revealed troubling details about Merck’s failure to conduct key safety tests.

Who Controls the Administrative State? By Jeffrey Tucker. What can be done and how to get from here to there? Trump’s executive order on the Department of Education illustrates the point precisely. His administration is so uncertain of what it can control, even to urge minor reforms.

Key Nodes of Federal Government Censorship By Andrew Lowenthal. Liber-net has built a database of almost 1,000 federal government awards from 2016-2024 that went towards countering “misinformation.” That work looked partly at government funding but focused more on the leading censorship organisations and their often public and private support.

Hysteria over Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Promise to Make Vaccines Safer By Rebekah Barnett. The total omission of the fact from media coverage that the goalposts have shifted from eradicating wild polio to eradicating vaccine-derived polio underscores that this is why hardly anyone who knows anything trusts the media anymore.

The Bird Flu Program and the Normalization of Animal Genocide By Meryl Nass. The USDA seems to have found it more expeditious to simply approve cruel methods of slaughter, rather than reconsider whether its plan for dealing with Bird flu might not be sensible.

The Greenies and the Churchgoers By Joel Salatin. This situation reminds me of the tension between the greenies and the churchgoers. California’s lack of water and biomass control, facilitating catastrophic fires, is a result of greenie environmentalists’ policies. To not own these policies indicates an arrogance beyond comprehension.

The Stablecoin Trap: The Backdoor to Total Financial Control By Aaron Day. While the debate rages over the future threat of CBDCs, a far more insidious reality has already taken hold: our existing financial system already functions as a digital control grid, monitoring transactions, restricting choices, and enforcing compliance through programmable money.

Deconstructing HHS: Influenza Vaccine Propaganda By Robert Malone. If the “Make America Healthy Again” movement is to succeed, it must be willing to look the data in the face and not flinch from the conclusions. It must examine long-standing assumptions and reconsider established public health policies.

US Withdrawal from the WHO Shines Spotlight on Need for Reform By Rebekah Barnett. The WHO does important work that saves lives. The question is whether the WHO is the best agency to do this work, and whether it can stop the rot to do maximum good without causing collateral damage in train.

The New Enthusiasm for Slaughter By David Bell. Dismembered European corpses and terrorized children are just part of maintaining this ideological purity. War is acceptable once more. Let’s hope such leaders and ideologies can be sidelined by those beyond Europe who are willing to give peace a chance.

