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mani malagón's avatar
mani malagón
18h

Great article which touches an important issue : mono-cropping & mono-culture.

The 1st irony of Trump's militarism is his undeniable draft-dodging.

The 2nd irony is the diesel deal with Russia to ameliorate the shortage due to his hubris (in 1999 we wargamed the Gulf War scenario when I attended the Army bWar College & "Blue" 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘥𝘶𝘦 "Red". Waging this unconstitutional war will cement radical Iranian sects & have a

devastating effect on American naval readiness.)

The 3rd irony will be in November when, due to ignoring the true political battlefield and focusing on eliminating solid Republicans, the crazies will take over congress.

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PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
13h

God gave man "dominion" over the earth, to rule justly. Just as a father is given "dominion" over his family, we are meant to be good stewards of His earthly kingdom.

Our Creator gave us an emergent world. "Let the earth bring forth...", not "Beat it into submission".

Manliness has patience; and respect and love for the Creator is reflected in his treatment of his family, all creatures in his care, the land, and his neighbors.

I read this with utmost respect for a man like you, who has his power under control.

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