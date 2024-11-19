BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Deepest gratitude to all donors of Brownstone Institute: you have made an enormous difference, keeping brilliant ideas shining bright in dark times. You showed faith that hard work, persistence, and deep dedication can cause a narrative shift. As you sensed all along, everything is at stake.

A pledge to you: there are no circumstances under which your name or contact information will ever be sold or shared. We are not in the business of commoditizing your data, and find it appalling that such practices are normalized today in all sectors. We will not participate. Such practices are a way that both privacy and freedom have slipped away in our time. Taking back both requires solid pledges against such schemes, on the part of every institution.

On happier topics, the vibe shift over two weeks is palpable and exciting. Can the administrative state really be tamed? Can censorship be stopped? Can we avoid social-credit schemes embedded in the financial system? Maybe, but such change cannot rely on leadership alone. There must be ferocity on the part of the public too.

Nothing like this has happened in a century plus. Can it happen now? Is now the time for the triumph over hope over experience? Maybe.

The economic headwinds faced by the incoming administration are strong. Income is down in real terms, and so is production. Debt is out of control at all levels. The inflation problem is far from conquered. We might be poised for a second wave unless dramatic change happens.

The times hold out hope for some truth and justice on the Covid fiasco. In any case, investigations are planned. We’ve got all the receipts ready to go: Brownstone.org.

The next West Hartford supper club is Wednesday, November 20. We’ll hear from a brilliant medical historian and current homeopath, Sarah Thompson, whose knowledge of the work of Harris Coulter is unmatched. Someday we’ll tell you the remarkable story of how we manage to get these once-banned books into print. It’s been quite the ordeal.

The next Philadelphia supper club is Thursday, December 5. Our guest speaker is fearless legal warrior, New York Civil Rights attorney, and Brownstone Fellow Bobbie Anne Cox. She’ll tell us all about her epic legal battle against Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health’s “quarantine camp” regulation and where the lawsuit stands.

Here is some content since our last email.

Trump’s Multiethnic Winning Coalition By Ramesh Thakur. Phrases like the Latino, black, or Asian-American vote are increasingly meaningless. This can only be good for the long-term health of American democracy, contrary to the hysterical warnings of its imminent collapse should Trump win.

Rationality Triumphs over Fear in Federal Court: Chavez et al v. San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) By Harvey Risch. In a landmark decision in federal court, after a hung jury in the first hearing, the second jury found in favor of fired BART workers who had sued their employer after termination for filing vaccine mandate religious exemption applications.

The Revolution of 2024 By Jeffrey Tucker. Many of the early appointments represent the coming together of MAGA, MAHA, and DOGE, the fulfillment of decades of cultivation of disparate groups of dissidents who had not previously realized their common interests and common enemies.

Malcolm Gladwell’s Need for Critical Thinking By Russ Gonnering. This man whom I thought a giant in the world of Critical Thinkers is shown to be a political Tribalist. It is the triumph of Postmodernism where nothing of real substance matters, only ideology and tribal allegiance.

Guess What’s Coming to DC? By El Gato Malo. We live where you need results, not a sinecure. Say goodbye to the Potomac Country Club. Things are about to change. If this is even 20% of what it looks like, hot damn this is gonna be fun.

Fiat Everything: When Decree Replaced Reality By Josh Stylman. We live in a world where every human need—money, food, health, education, and even information—is controlled and manipulated by artificial systems. This matrix of artifice began with central bankers creating fiat currency: declaring something’s value and creating dependency.

Look WHO’s in the Classroom By Hugh McCarthy. The WHO appears to be using education as a strategy for delivering its globalist agenda. Education, because of its multifaceted nature and purposes, must not become a subset of health nor a means of driving policies for political purposes.

Humanity Is Complex, Not Complicated By Robert Malone. We should encourage decentralized diversity in thought and society, choose to respect the unpredictability of the future, have the wisdom to act cautiously and incrementally when appropriate and, at times, not act at all but rather to practice watchful waiting.

What Team Trump Must Do Now By Naomi Wolf. The goal of President Trump’s enemies is to whip half the country up into a state of such fear and rage that they can no longer reason. So President Trump and his team need to pre-empt this messaging.

Long Island Rejects the CNN Candidate By Brownstone Institute. (John) Avlon and his fellow “essential workers” decided that you should be ashamed, that you owed penance. But, as we learned Tuesday, elections are referenda, not secular confessionals, and Americans had the self-respect to tell their elites no.

How the Information Factory Evolved By Josh Stylman. Understanding these mechanisms isn’t cause for despair – it’s a source of empowerment. Just as the Prussian system required belief to function, today’s control systems rely on our unconscious participation. By becoming conscious of these mechanisms, we break their power.

Death Is to Become the Lifestyle of Choice By Sinead Murphy. If the world of opportunity and its wholesale suppression of death overstimulated with its production line of false purposes, then the current wholesale promotion of death enervates, eroding our very sense of purpose.

Local Government Calls for Immediate Suspension of Vaccines By Rebekah Barnett. In a surprise move, the local government of West Australian mining town Port Hedland is calling for immediate suspension of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines pending an investigation into evidence of excessive levels of synthetic DNA in the shots.

More articles

Donate