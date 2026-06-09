BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

As we prepare this email, the election returns from California are not complete, due to the counting of mail-in ballots. Where this is going is incredibly obvious. They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. California seized on Covid to institutionalize voter fraud while locking down its population as brutally as anywhere in the country, while the elites wined and dined.

Nothing has changed. The corruption is brazen. And yet its spokesmen pretend like all is normal. It is not.

At what point does a governmental system collapse under the weight of public incredulity? This is the great question of our age.

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Two years ago, Brownstone Institute commissioned a study on inflation and recession. It concluded that we never really left the 2020 recession. This past week, we published an article that is even more telling. The dollar has lost half its value (in terms of purchasing power) since 2019. GDP has fallen 12 percent in total.

No one has disputed this conclusion because everyone knows it is true, even if the official statistics tell a different story.

This is where we are today and in most parts of the world. The people know the truth. The elites say otherwise. This gap is growing in a host of areas: economics, pharmacology, medicine, surveillance, agency corruption, and pretty much every other area.

This is not sustainable. You can feel the cracks in the consensus growing by the day. How this story ends is anyone’s guess.

Meanwhile, Brownstone Institute content, events, and books are growing in popularity and influence. Our journal archive is approaching the 4,000 mark, way too much for even a basic search to handle.

This is why we installed a new engine on the site. You can find it in the lower right-hand corner of Brownstone.org. You will be delighted how it handles your every question and gives pointers to our deeper content.

This is just one example of how our work – thanks only to your generous support – is far ahead of the game. Another example concerns our growing network of Supper Clubs extending coast to coast. On most nights of the week, there is one taking place, bringing new communities together over the main issues of our time.

Did you notice that others are attempting to copy this model? It’s wonderful. Imitation is flattery.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Fr. Robert A. Sirico. The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Economic Calculation and the Vaccine Industry By Jeffrey Tucker. Compliance is tanking, which is what one would expect after brutal mandates and ubiquitous injury and death. Meanwhile, pharma bots are dominating social media to shame dissidents, while legacy media turns news pages into nonstop shot-and-pill advertising.

Bioethics and Freedom to Choose By Robert Malone. True consent must be voluntary and free from coercion, deception, or informational manipulation. Without full disclosure and comprehension, consent becomes mere compliance, negating the principle of autonomy and transforming medicine into a form of technocratic control.

The Shocking Damage Caused by Covid Policies By Ian Miller. The Covid lockdowns may not have been remotely effective, but at least they harmed millions of people and created long-lasting negative impacts that we’re still dealing with today. That’s the conclusion of a massive new body of research.

Major Journal under Fire for Omitting Pfizer’s Failed Flu Data in Seniors By Maryanne Demasi. Unless this system is forced into the open, selective reporting will continue to be standard practice in even the most prestigious journals. And the public will keep receiving a polished marketing story instead of the full scientific truth.

Charles Augustus Leale, Abraham Lincoln, and the Physician We Are Slowly Losing By Joseph Varon. Maybe the biggest lesson from Leale’s story is that medicine was never just about technical skill. It was meant to include responsibility, sacrifice, judgment, and deep human connection. Those qualities used to define the profession.

Jailed for Hantavirus Exposure By Richard Kelly. Perhaps there are other explanations. But from those I’ve listed, I hope the thing is a hoax. Because any of the other explanations reveal what kind of country we have become: censored and self-centered. And these poor bridesmaids are left to themselves.

Since Lockdowns, a 12% GDP Loss; Half of US Dollar Purchasing Power Stolen By Jeffrey Tucker. Many of us have had the intuition that the economic damage from 2020 – including industrial stoppages, monetary printing, supply-chain disruptions, extended school closures, and general population demoralization – was greater than official statistics indicate. What follows will shore up this intuition.

Moderna Is Building a Modified mRNA “Vaccine” for Ebola Bundibugyo By Jessica Rose. Predictably, Moderna has secured up to $60 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate development of an Ebola “vaccine” amid an ongoing outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Trouble with Health Science Reporters By Toby Rogers. The old paradigms are failing and new paradigms are struggling to be born. Standing in the breach are mainstream health science reporters. They’re just smart enough to be arrogant but not wise enough to know what they don’t know.

Detours and Missteps on the Road to Medical Advances By Steven Kritz. Given that life expectancy in this country has stagnated over the past 12-15 years, and it is universally acknowledged that chronic disease has risen, it’s past time that we step back and take a hard look at what we’ve done.

The WHO Denies the Lab Leak By Pat Fidopiastis. Unsurprisingly, a recent paper from members of SAGO concluded: “We did not find evidence to suggest that SARS CoV2 (sic) resulting from experimental manipulation was a more likely scenario than it emerging from recombination events.”

Should an Industry-Friendly Rider in the Farm Bill Override Over 1,000 State Laws? By Meryl Nass. If Congress adopts sweeping federal preemption in this area, it will not merely reshape meat markets; it will establish a precedent that states may no longer meaningfully govern the terms under which food is produced and sold within their own borders.

Less Is More in Medicine By Alan Cassels. We need to be asking questions about whether sending more of our collective wealth towards our healthcare system is producing good returns. We might expect that anything spent on healthcare provides good returns, but what if those investments end in losses?

Inside the FDA’s ‘Cover-Up’ of Child Deaths Linked to Covid Vaccines By Maryanne Demasi. Now, months after the internal disputes first erupted, the FDA continues to face questions about what officials knew, when they knew it, and why the agency failed to promptly release its investigations into paediatric deaths following Covid vaccination.

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