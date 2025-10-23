BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Five years ago, Anthony Fauci warned Americans not to plan any holiday travel. Or parties. Too dangerous. You might catch Covid. You have to stay in your home. Continue living off stimulus payments, upgrading your digital technology with any extra funds.

No weddings. No funerals. No Thanksgiving. No Christmas. Shopping only with store capacity limits. Arrows on the floor. Four people per elevator. Sheets of Plexiglas separated merchants from masked customers.

It did not end with the new president. It got worse. There were shot mandates and masks on planes and trains. Later, the president warned of a winter of death for those refusing the shots.

It’s hard to believe this happened in America, all on the advice of “the experts.”

Dissenters were aggressively silenced. People with another medical or scientific opinion were shouted down as cranks and grandma killers. The students were shut out of schools, losing learning and hope, turning toward digital addiction and exotic theories of gender.

The elections were a mess. This is because 8 months earlier, the CDC had urged the entire country to use mail-in ballots, the most famously insecure voting method available. This fundamental change was funded by Congress and implemented in most states. This figured into the contentious election of 2020 and again in the midterms of 2022.

We could go on and on. In fact, Brownstone Institute has, in more than 3,500 articles in our journal plus 20 books, all of which have been essential for a world digging out of the rubble. The digital reach is global, with many translations and branches in Spain and Italy.

The influence is wide but our work is far from done. The damage of the period is structural, cultural, economic, and social. Trust in everything is gone.

Brownstone Institute has been the voice of credibility. With roots tracing to the Great Barrington Declaration – the signers having gone from disgrace to fame as heads of major agencies today – Brownstone Institute has emerged as one of the world’s most influential voices in the recovering of freedom and civilization after that calamity of the last five years.

We’ve built out a national and global network of scientists, researchers, doctors, journalists, economists, and historians – ferocious truth tellers who know what’s what and who are not afraid to say it – who have led the way out of a world of lies. We’ve been a constant presence: podcasts, supper clubs, major events and retreats, and a digital empire of truth.

All of these activities have only grown as has traffic on our sites. Elites in high places have been deeply rattled by all of this. Reporters hound our offices daily to figure out how we broke through.

Here is the secret. It’s only been possible because of our supporters. We have no other way of funding this work: no government grants, no pharma kickbacks, no big endowments from universities. We have only your willingness to give for a great cause. You have believed in what we do, trusted that the ideas could carry the day.

We have made enormous progress. But the pressure on this tiny institution is intense. We need to do much more, including backing scholars with fellowships, consulting and funding on major media projects, expanding our publishing, and growing supper clubs into a nationwide network of communities of support.

Will you help us continue and grow

with your most generous donation?

This is the time of year that makes or breaks our momentum. That’s because it is the traditional giving season. People are sizing up their financial position and looking at the many ways in which charitable giving is assisted by tax deductions. Everyone too is assessing which institutions merit continued support given how many major voices went silent.

We are now asking you today to give Brownstone Institute a vote of confidence, not only with your reading and sharing, which we appreciate, but also with tangible financial support that can secure this institution and its work.

We have zero interest in building a palace, hiring a giant staff, or putting together a lumbering bureaucracy that will fail when it is needed most. Our staff is absurdly lean – we don’t even have a fundraising department – but also ridiculously talented. We squeeze maximum effectiveness from every dime that is donated to us.

You see it in the ongoing flow of studies debunking the fake science behind bad pharmacology. This has had a major impact on policy, through advisory committees and appointees in government positions. It has also impacted journalism and academics.

What we publish has proven so devastating to the bad guys that some have gone into hiding, dropping social media and public appearances completely.

That’s the part we have made public. The part behind the scenes is more impressive still, including the private retreats, ongoing digital contacts, and 24/7 text groups that shadow the flow of science in journals and the prattle of public life.

All these strategies have proven incredibly effective. That said, most social media is still censored. We are blocked often. Other nations in the world never let up on censorship. You can get arrested in the UK merely for liking the wrong posts.

The fight for truth must continue.

The one essential ingredient we cannot provide and which only you can provide: financial support. That is what we are hoping you will provide today, with your most generous donation to our work.

Five years ago or even two years ago, so much seemed hopeless. Brownstone Institute has undertaken the hard lifting to drive us away from dystopia back into hope for a better future.

Do we want to live in a world in which governments can shut small business on a whim? A government that can force you to mask up when it decides it necessary? A government that can inject you and your children with an untested potion in the name of protecting your health that ends up harming you?

This is an intolerable reality. And yet it is what the “experts” said we must have, even to the point of effectively abolishing religious freedom.

The only way to beat fake experts is with real ones. The only way to drive out bad ideas is with better ideas. The only way to protect freedom is with a passionate and learned defense of it. It is never enough just to huff and puff; you have to get into the weeds in all the areas of expertise that the officious bureaucrats pretend to be experts.

Every part of the information-dissemination process is compromised or broken. The universities are a mess. Academic publishing is backed by the establishment, including Big Pharma. The government works hand-in-glove with industry. And every industry has its retail branches, whether the pharmacy, the doctor’s office, or your bank. The ideas industry is dominated by deep-state embeds and industrial interests.

The problems trace far back in time. It’s overwhelming, if you think about it, and overcoming all this seems to be a cause without hope. And yet, there is hope. Publishing, podcasting, community organizing, and connecting and supporting intellectuals has a near-magic impact.

We are now seeing green shoots appear through the concrete slabs of established science and official wisdom. They said we were pushing misinformation and so on, but people did their own research, found Brownstone Institute, and felt emboldened in their moral intuition to say no.

Fact: not even the most powerful government can count on compliance so long as a portion of the public resists with good information. Getting that information out there has been the bulk of our work all these years.

Brownstone Institute is a sanctuary for cancelled voices, giving community and material support. We continue to do that and this program is essential. There simply are not enough institutions out there willing to take on the need to support serious scholars eschewed by universities and major publishing houses. For them, Brownstone Institute has been a lifeline.

As part of this, Brownstone Institute is the sponsor of the world’s only alternative pandemic planning working group, in a project that has crashed the major journals to counter the fallacies and gibberish that has gone unchallenged for a decade. Such a project is expensive. And yet it is highly effective.

As for communities at the grassroots, our supper clubs have connected people in all walks of life so that those who have been traumatized by the tyranny can meet up with others and share stories. This is the path to healing and building out a better world.

You see Brownstone Institute cited daily in venues the world over. This has a profound effect on intellectual culture and the path forward.

It can only happen with your support and financial donation. This is the time of year to make it happen. We not only count on it. It is our lifeblood.

So many institutions, including nonprofits, failed us for these terrible years. From under the rubble came Brownstone Institute to show the way out. We see the profound difference it makes for a single voice to rise up and empower so many other voices. This is how we make a difference.

Will you help us as we approach the season of giving? This is the only hope we have. You are the only hope we have to continue and grow this work that has proven to be so effective.

Please make your most generous donation today. Surely the future of freedom deserves your support. We pledge to continue this work rooted in excellence and moral courage in battling the beasts that brought so much harm to the world. A future of hope is ours. Let’s get there together.

