BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The stores this weekend were unusually crowded. Sure, the holidays are coming. Winter is a fine time for storing up food. But there’s more going on. People are buying bottled water for a year and toilet paper too. Fearing inflation and worse, the American public – and it’s true in the UK and Europe too – seem to be preparing for something.

The abrupt grounding of all airlines last week was a sign. They are testing the on/off switch again. Inflation data looks terrible and even the WSJ is sounding the alarm about a second wave.

People asked about possible recession. But no one wants to say what a deep data dive reveals. We never really left the recession of 2020. Adjust for inflation and look closely at labor markets today and you find continued stagnation.

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We all had high hopes for Trump 2.0 and some good happened early on. Looking back, it was naive to think that a handful of good appointees could come close to uprooting the industrial hegemon that gave us Covid lockdowns, censorship, and injurious shots, and plans to do it all over again.

This time, however, we have tools and resources we lacked last time. We have fantastic information at Brownstone.org, we have a nationwide network of supper clubs, and we have amazing books like Cries for Help (do you have your copy yet?). Fauci won’t go to jail, but his complete diaries are now published so that the real history cannot be suppressed.

For your holiday reading joy, we just published the complete novels of Garet Garrett. They are glorious if forgotten. And don’t forget to sign up for Storyaliz and use the code BROWNSTONE to join our reading group there. Many of our publications are there.

Friends, this is a long march. Nothing is going to stop it: not censorship, not media bias, not weaponized bureaucrats, not even insane politicians now taking control in city after city. We have truth and courage on our side. Freedom will not lose this battle.

We are coming up to year-end fundraising. Please consider putting Brownstone on your list of worthy charities. Our existence and growth are funded entirely by our readers. We cannot count on legacy foundations – they never gave us permission to exist in the first place – nor will we ever accept government money. We eschew normal strategies in fundraising like digital trickery and expensive development offices. Instead, we simply trust that our readers back the work we do.

Tune in to episodes of the Brownstone Show. They are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Go to the Brownstone Show. You can also find our recent livestream episodes on X with Cries for Help, readings from released v-safe data.

View the Brownstone Conference livestream from last weekend with all the sessions, including talks, panel discussions, keynotes, and more. Visit the Brownstone YouTube Channel, or view on X or Rumble.

We now have all of the videos from Polyface available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books, especially the Brownstone publication Cries for Help, Parts I and II.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Real-World Data Dilemma By Maryanne Demasi. The NIH now says research data should have traceable “provenance and lineage.” Researchers must be able to examine the underlying data themselves, or there must be an independent way to verify where the data came from and how they were processed.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act Turns 40! By Alan Cassels. It’s time to reject this failed experiment. We need to demand that Congress repeal the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. On this 40th anniversary, the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation has begun a petition to repeal this law.

The Secret Cult of VSD By Reverend John F. Naugle. I am convinced that the secular state has invented a more demanding Inquisition than the Church ever had. What does it say about our governmental public health apparatus that the data which underlies critical policy decisions is kept as a religious secret?

Diagnosis in Place of Reason and Feeling By Sinead Murphy. Diagnoses of Autism and Alzheimer’s now encroach upon our lifespan from its beginning and its end. Soon, we will have no stories left to tell. No human condition. The labels’ reach will have extended into every nook of our existence.

OpenVAERS and OpenVSafe: Bookmark These Sites By Brownstone Institute. At this year’s annual gala, we unveiled OpenVSafe.org, a tool to back our best-selling book Cries for Help. It puts together and correlates 20 different databases of shot injury and death.

Notes on My Brownstone Annual Conference Speech By Robert Malone. A lighthouse. Not a fortress. Not an army. Not a political faction waiting for its turn to run the machine. A view grounded in decentralized subsidiarity and free-market enterprise. Not in socialism. Not in central planning. Not in another empire.

Has Faucism Destroyed a Hollywood Film Icon? By James Lyons-Weiler. Fauci did not destroy Ridley Scott. He may have helped destroy the automatic credibility of the world in which the classic killer-virus movie took place. That world required an audience willing to assume that the pathogen was opaque, the experts transparent.

All of the Errors Forgotten By Charles Krblich. I wondered, if things had gone differently, would the pandemic’s superstitions have hardened into folklore the way baseball’s did? Over time, the silly superstitions building themselves into a mythic narrative?

Sex Differences: Perspectives from Biology, Medicine, and Psychiatry By Aaron Kheriaty. We should not be surprised that treatment approaches based upon false ideas about gender identity, and a faulty anthropology, are ineffective.

The Brilliant but Neglected Novels of Garet Garrett By Jeffrey Tucker. May the appearance of this volume resurrect his legacy as one of the greatest writers in 20th-century American history. How long has it been since you read a great novel, much less four back to back? This is your day to begin.

Flu Vaccine Studies: Pseudo-Randomized or Untrustworthy Results? By Eyal Shahar. I often wondered why the effectiveness of the flu vaccine has been consistently mediocre, usually below 50%. The usual explanation is mismatching with the circulating strains, but is it possible that much of what is being estimated is a compilation of biases?

VSD Is the Vault with the Secrets By Jeffrey Tucker. The VSD systems of statistical investigation might work beautifully. In which case, it needs to be opened immediately. This proprietary data needs to be confiscated, anonymized, and distributed to not only competent experts but also to the general public.

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