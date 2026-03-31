BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

We’ve seen some good reforms over the last year. How likely are they to stick? That’s becoming unclear.

For example, the US has pulled out of the World Health Organization, the center of Covid tyranny that mostly today operates as a marketing arm for Big Pharma. It still exists and most other nations still participate. It would be easy enough for a future administration to rejoin.

That’s why Brownstone established the International Health Reform Project. We have now released its giant report called “The Right to Health Sovereignty.” A year in preparation, and written by the world’s most qualified experts in the topic, it is an offramp for all nations to return power to themselves and to their citizens.

We took the unusual step of embedding both the full book and the accompanying technical report for maximum distribution. You can buy the physical and digital too. This report is a tremendous achievement that sets a new standard for the world.

There isn’t much time remaining and all nations need to act quickly to throw off the yoke.

Meanwhile, the US has federal judges busy reversing a year’s worth of work coming from RFK’s Department of Health and Human Services. Most of these actions will be likely reversed on appeal but that takes time. Meanwhile, even the childhood schedule – which has been changed to emphasize patient-doctor consensus – has been reverted to where it was two years ago.

The malefactor here is brazenly obvious: Pharma as an industry. They’ve captured nearly everything. Reformers are fighting nobly but are outgunned and outmaneuvered. More than ever, reforms have to come from below.

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The point of all of this is not to get depressed or demoralized but just the opposite. This struggle was never going to be easy. What we need now is moral courage, strategic intelligence, and redoubled commitments to higher ideals. Take a moment to sign CovidJustice.org, for example.

Brownstone Institute faces new demands to adopt and support cancelled scientists – yes, that still happens daily. And with the new threat of energy lockdowns, we need our local communities more than ever. Please come to a supper club and make friends.

Also Brownstone truly needs your support right now if we are to step up and deal with these new pressures. We invite your support. We truly need it.

The Brownstone Show is up and running. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest two from this week with one with New York attorney Bobbie Anne Flower Cox and another with Sonia Elijah. BROWNSTONE SHOW

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

Chattanooga : On Tuesday, April 7th, the inaugural Chattanooga, TN Supper Club welcomes Debbie Mize. Get tickets.

Boston: On Tuesday, April 7th, the Greater Boston Supper Club welcomes Drs. Mary Kelly Sutton and Mark Brody, and Attorney Ilya Feoktistov. Get tickets.

Utah : On Thursday, April 9th, the Utah Supper Club welcomes Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring. Get tickets.

Midwest: On Monday, April 13th, the Midwest Supper Club welcomes Dave Rollo. Get tickets.

Manhattan: On Tuesday, April 14th, the Manhattan Supper Club welcomes John Gilmore. Get tickets.

Puget Sound: On Tuesday, April 21st, the Puget Sound Supper Club welcomes Corey DeAngelis. Get tickets.

Pittsboro, NC: On Tuesday, April 21st, the Pittsboro, NC Supper Club welcomes Drs. Patricia Robitaille and Coleen Rickabaugh. Get tickets.

Charlotte, NC: On Tuesday, April 21st, the Charlotte, NC Supper Club welcomes Andrew Byrd. Get tickets.

West Hartford, CT : On Wednesday, April 22nd, the West Hartford, CT Supper Club welcomes Walter Kirn. Get tickets.

Chicago, IL : On Thursday, May 7th, the Chicago Supper Club welcomes Tom Sosnoff. Get tickets.

Polyface Farm: On Friday and Saturday, August 28th and 29th, Brownstone will host our annual Polyface Retreat at Polyface Farm in Swoope, Virginia. REGISTER NOW. NOTE: Tickets for a VIP dinner August 28 now available. TICKETS.

Chattanooga: On Friday and Saturday, November 6th and 7th, Brownstone will host our 6th Annual Conference and Gala. Save the dates.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Let’s Save Our Doctors’ Time for Sick People By Alan Cassels. What would a smarter approach look like? Our health systems need to create clear, evidence-based thresholds for when to recommend screening or primary prevention drugs — thresholds based on absolute risk, life expectancy, and patient values.

The Digital Leviathan By Renaud Beauchard. Some books explain events, and others explain the world in which events become possible. Jacob Siegel’s The Information State: Politics in the Age of Total Control firmly to the second category. Siegel watched it up close.

The Right to Health Sovereignty By International Health Reform Project. An International Health Organization built on sovereignty, subsidiarity, and ethics would integrate universal moral principles (beneficence, non-maleficence, confidentiality, informed consent) and consequently a set of public health principles derived from these including an architecture of accountability and decentralization.

The Last Lesson My Mother Taught Me By Joseph Varon. In the end, we cannot stop the circle of life. But we can decide how we meet its final turn. With fear or with clarity. With chaos or with dignity. With denial or with truth. My mother chose dignity.

How Dissent Was Silenced By Sonia Elijah. This excerpt from Chapter 16 of my new book 3/11 Viral Takeover lays bare how the Covid response became the pretext for normalizing government-directed censorship, throttling legitimate scientific debate, and entrenching state power over public discourse.

A Free Speech Victory, Sort of By Brownstone Institute. Attorneys announced a “Consent Decree,” which will put an end to the years-long litigation in Murthy v. Missouri (previously called Missouri v. Biden), which focused on government-induced social media censorship. The text implicitly suggests that the practices will largely continue.

Energy Lockdown: The Drumbeat Begins By Brownstone Institute. Six years later and nearly to the day, this new attempted lockdown seems to be going the same way, not concerning infectious disease but energy use. Isn’t it remarkable how the officially recommended methods of managing these bear so much in common?

Federal Judge Blocks Kennedy’s Vaccine Reforms By Peter C. Gotzsche. On 16 March, Federal judge Brian Murphy blocked the US government from making sweeping changes to the US childhood immunisation schedule, “in a blow to Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr’s agenda,” as the BBC expressed it.

Did Ralph Baric at UNC Create SARS-CoV-2? By Jim Haslam and Jeffrey Sachs. The new revelation that America’s top coronavirus scientist, Dr. Ralph Baric, worked with the intelligence agencies in the lead-up to the Covid-19 pandemic significantly raises the likelihood that Baric is the creator of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Judges Go Rogue By Bobbie Anne Flower Cox. Murphy’s ruling is impermissible as a violation of judicial restraint. A judge doesn’t have the power to invalidate the decisions of an Executive Branch agency when those decisions are discretionary and within the stated power of said agency.

The Turning Point in Our Lives By Jeffrey Tucker. Every lover of freedom and civilization owes Elijah a deep debt of gratitude for the scrupulous attention to detail she has provided and the personal discipline it took to complete this book.

They Acknowledge the Byproducts. Where Are the Data? By Charlotte Kuperwasser. mRNA vaccines were introduced as a technological breakthrough. They were rapidly developed, widely deployed, and presented as rigorously evaluated. But a question still remains unresolved: What is the biological fate of the DNA byproducts known to be present in these vaccines?

​​AI, Humanity, and the Tower of Babel By Bert Olivier. What Johnson is alluding to is well known to us today. It is the same transhumanist ideal which C.S. Lewis prognosticated with great prescience 80 years ago and which we know the globalist technocrats have been promoting for some time now.

Modern Interface, Same Old Problem? By Christopher Dreisbach. The FDA’s Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS) illustrates the truth of Stoll and Wilson’s observations. While the agency is celebrating its consolidated, real-time dashboard as a modernization milestone, what the public needs is not just more data, but more action.

You Can’t Unsee This By Alan Cassels. This latest dispatch from the world of pharmaceutical safety comes from that drug class that is a gift that keeps on giving, the blockbuster weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1’s. These drugs continue to be hailed as modern miracles.

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