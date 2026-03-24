BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

On the six-year anniversary of Covid lockdowns, the International Energy Agency has released a full plan for global rationing. It involves stay-at-home orders, edicts against driving alone or on days in which you are not permitted, and only essential commercial road traffic. The report also criticizes cooking with natural gas, as if your stove-top souffle has any impact on global energy consumption.

Who cares, right? That’s what people said when six years ago, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic and then said that China was right to use blowtorches to weld people inside their homes and ban all nonessential travel. Most nations in the world tried some version of that, under the WHO’s influence. Everyone caught the virus anyway and we are left with the carnage.

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Aspects of the present moment echo that experience. We sincerely hope that you did not get trapped at the airport this weekend with security lines stretching to parking lots and wait times of 3 hours. This helps accomplish one of the IEA goals: limit commercial airline traffic for passengers. Indeed, many people saw the mess and got in their cars and drove home.

If IEA gets its way, you might not be able to drive at all on days in which you are not permissioned. Many nations of the world are already adopting some version of these policies, restricting travel, rationing gas, limiting work hours, and controlling indoor temperatures.

Such measures are less likely in the US today, perhaps, but we cannot know for sure. It’s just remarkable that we are still on this strange trajectory to the Great Reset (not a myth but a book title as published by the World Economic Forum). As for the Covid lockdowns, it so happens that the Washington Post just published an elaborate defense of them.

Meanwhile, last week, two federal district judges ruled against reforms at the CDC and HHS. An Oregon judge said that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. cannot restrict tax-funded gender transitions. A Massachusetts judge vetoed a year of reforms from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The CDC reverted the childhood schedule to what it was a year ago. Both decisions will surely be overturned but that takes time.

The point of all of this is not to get depressed or demoralized but just the opposite. This struggle was never going to be easy. What we need now is moral courage, strategic intelligence, and redoubled commitments to higher ideals. Take a moment to sign CovidJustice.org, for example.

Brownstone Institute faces new demands to adopt and support cancelled scientists – yes that still happens daily. And with the new threat of energy lockdowns, we need our local communities more than ever. Please come to a supper club and make friends.

Also Brownstone truly needs your support right now if we are to step up and deal with these new pressures. We invite your support. We truly need it.

The Brownstone Show is up and running. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest two from this week with one with financial analyst Edward Dowd and another with Jan Jekielek, of Epoch Times. BROWNSTONE SHOW

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

The Turning Point in Our Lives By Jeffrey Tucker. Every lover of freedom and civilization owes Elijah a deep debt of gratitude for the scrupulous attention to detail she has provided and the personal discipline it took to complete this book.

They Acknowledge the Byproducts. Where Are the Data? By Charlotte Kuperwasser. mRNA vaccines were introduced as a technological breakthrough. They were rapidly developed, widely deployed, and presented as rigorously evaluated. But a question still remains unresolved: What is the biological fate of the DNA byproducts known to be present in these vaccines?

​​AI, Humanity, and the Tower of Babel By Bert Olivier. What Johnson is alluding to is well known to us today. It is the same transhumanist ideal which C.S. Lewis prognosticated with great prescience 80 years ago and which we know the globalist technocrats have been promoting for some time now.

Modern Interface, Same Old Problem? By Christopher Dreisbach. The FDA’s Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS) illustrates the truth of Stoll and Wilson’s observations. While the agency is celebrating its consolidated, real-time dashboard as a modernization milestone, what the public needs is not just more data, but more action.

You Can’t Unsee This By Alan Cassels. This latest dispatch from the world of pharmaceutical safety comes from that drug class that is a gift that keeps on giving, the blockbuster weight-loss drugs known as GLP-1’s. These drugs continue to be hailed as modern miracles.

The Reckoning We Owe Generation Covid By Jennifer Sey. GENERATION COVID isn’t about blame — it’s about reckoning. It’s about understanding and analyzing what happened when this mass psychosis took hold, so that we can prevent it from happening again. This was the biggest event of our lifetimes.

The Deceptions of the Press and the Why of the Poll By Leslie Manookian. The New York Times ran an article about efforts to pass medical freedom legislation in states across the nation. The article mischaracterized not only what health freedom advocates like myself seek, but also portrayed medical freedom as unpopular with the electorate.

Leaked Report to Federal Advisers Calls for Urgent Recognition of Covid Vaccine Injuries By Maryanne Demasi. A leaked report prepared for the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) finds that many people with long-term illness after Covid-19 vaccination have gone largely unrecognised by the medical system meant to monitor vaccine safety.

What Covid Policy Did to Doctors Who Refused to Stay Silent By Joseph Varon. The real lesson of the pandemic is not about a virus. It is about the courage required to defend the integrity of medicine itself. Physicians must remain free to question, to debate, and to innovate in the service of their patients.

The Sludging of Rural America by Paula Yockel. Each year, as our primary means of sewage disposal, millions of tons of toxic sewage sludge, labeled as “biosolids,” are spread as agricultural fertilizer across our nation’s farmland, where rural Americans call home.

Is Free Speech Maximalism Just for Young Men? By Gabrielle Bauer. Even with carte blanche to express ourselves, it’s impossibly difficult for us humans to lay bare our true thoughts. Self-censorship is baked into our DNA. Free speech maximalism serves as a counterweight to this force.

Who Needs Glyphosate? By Joel Salatin. President Donald Trump’s executive order invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950 to ensure US glyphosate production and availability is neither necessary nor helpful. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s endorsement of the order has created a firestorm in that health-interested base.

Is the UK Still a Liberal Democracy? By Ramesh Thakur. Instead of trying to understand the grievances of their base, the major parties join the elites’ contempt in condescendingly dismissing populist parties as grievance vehicles, holding fast to the belief that their voters will have nowhere else to go.

Observe the Economic Fallout Six Years Later By Jeffrey Tucker. There’s never been a better time to sign the resolution at CovidJustice.org. There is every intention on the part of elites to try lockdowns again under some other excuse. They can and likely will, whether for infectious disease or some other justification.

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