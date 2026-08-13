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Penny Gaffney's avatar
Penny Gaffney
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Being slightly older, I have been haunted by another FDA screw up my entire adult life. Approved for pregnant women in 1947, DES was prescribed by caring physicians to help prevent miscarriages into the 1950s. Thankfully, if was given in sequentially higher does & at 7 months I was born & did not develop cervical cancer. The use stopped by 1979 after studies showed multiple problems across generations. The FDA withdrew it for human use in 2000. At least it wasn't Thalidimide. The FDA/Pharma scam has a long history. It has gotten hard to trust anything but herbs, and some of them are suspect as marketed.

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