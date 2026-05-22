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Pawletto's avatar
Pawletto
17m

I take it one step further and don't refer to AI as "them."

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Skidmark's avatar
Skidmark
8h

A completely pointless article, a semantic exercise in self-indulgence serving as a pretext to flaunt some highly dubious erudition, complete with grandiose references to phony figures (Hawking, Musk, and others) and the ramblings of third-rate authors who owe their survival—and the fact that they haven’t yet fallen into oblivion—solely to their academic niche. To top it all off, the *real* question is obviously not addressed: if AI were to turn against its creator, wouldn’t it have a point? You’d be better off spending your time reading my four articles written in collaboration with Google AI, which—unlike this academic apparatchik’s gibberish—are, ironically enough, grounded in reality, and much more besides.

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