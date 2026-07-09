BY CHRISTOPHER DREISBACH

View original article at Brownstone.org.

Five years is a significant milestone in any chronic illness. People can endure extraordinary physical pain, financial hardship, and emotional suffering if they that believe recovery is just around the corner. Hope often carries them through.

But after five years, hope itself begins to erode.

Savings have been exhausted. Careers have been interrupted or lost. Retirement plans have disappeared. Marriages have been strained by the relentless burden of chronic illness and caregiving. Medical appointments that once promised answers begin to feel repetitive and futile.

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Gradually, the realization sets in that life may never return to what it once was. Temporary hardship becomes permanent reality. When physical suffering is compounded by financial ruin, social isolation, and the loss of future expectations, despair can become overwhelming.

For thousands of Americans permanently harmed during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, that five-year milestone is arriving now.

Over the past several months, a disturbing number of Covid-19 vaccine-injured individuals have either taken their own lives or survived suicide attempts. As a board member of React19, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those injured by the Covid-19 vaccines, I have come to know many of these stories personally. These are not statistics. They are husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters who believed that if they persevered long enough, help would eventually arrive.

For many, it never did.

What made their suffering especially devastating was not only the physical injury itself, but years spent feeling invisible. Many lost careers, homes, and financial security. Others depleted retirement savings or accumulated overwhelming medical debt. Almost all experienced some combination of disbelief, dismissal, and isolation. After years of being told their injuries were unlikely, unrelated, or simply impossible, many began to question whether anyone in authority would ever acknowledge what had happened.

Against that backdrop, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ recent interim report, Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the Covid-19 Vaccines, represents an important turning point.

Drawing on internal government records and documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the report concludes that federal health officials delayed acknowledging vaccine safety signals, withheld important information from the public, failed to respond fully to Congressional oversight, and repeatedly placed concerns about preserving public confidence above full transparency.

For the vaccine-injured community, that public acknowledgment matters. For the first time, many who were dismissed for years can point to official government findings confirming that safety concerns existed, were recognized internally, and were not fully communicated to the public.

Yet transparency alone is not enough.

A report that documents misconduct but produces no consequences may satisfy historians, but it offers little comfort to those whose lives were permanently altered by the conduct it describes. Facts matter. Investigations matter. But they matter most when they lead to accountability.

Fortunately, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chairman of the Subcommittee, has made clear that this report is not the end of his work—it is the beginning.

Throughout the pandemic and the years that followed, Senator Johnson has courageously pressed federal agencies for answers, demanded documents, convened hearings, and, perhaps most importantly, gave Covid-19 vaccine-injured Americans an opportunity to tell their stories publicly. His message has remained remarkably consistent: transparency is essential, but transparency must ultimately be followed by accountability.

That accountability cannot stop with institutions.

Too often, government failures are blamed on agencies, departments, or bureaucratic systems, as though decisions simply emerged from the machinery of government. Institutions become shields behind which individuals disappear.

But institutions do not make decisions. People do. Government agencies did not conceal information. Individuals did. Government agencies did not ignore safety signals. Individuals did. Government agencies did not delay informing the public. Individuals did.

Every significant decision described in Senator Johnson’s report was made by identifiable people exercising authority and judgment. Accountability therefore requires more than institutional reform. It requires determining whether those entrusted with protecting the public fulfilled their responsibilities and, if they did not, whether they should face professional, civil, or criminal consequences.

For the vaccine-injured community, accountability is not about revenge. It is about affirming a principle fundamental to every constitutional republic: no public official is above responsibility, and every citizen deserves honesty from those entrusted with protecting public health. Simply put, it is about justice.

Certainly, justice cannot restore damaged nerves. It cannot erase years of pain, financial ruin, or shattered careers. It cannot bring back those who lost their battle with despair before recognition finally arrived.

However, the pursuit of justice can restore something that has been steadily disappearing over the past five years.

Faith. Faith that truth still matters. Faith that public service still carries responsibility. Faith that those who suffered were not forgotten.

That may ultimately become Senator Johnson’s greatest contribution, not simply exposing what happened, but demonstrating that the search for truth does not end when the headlines fade. For thousands of Americans who have waited five long years to be seen, heard, and believed, that renewed faith may prove to be the best medicine of all.

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