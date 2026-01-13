BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

This past week, the folly of a half-century was reversed by HHS under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The old food pyramid that valorized Fruit Loops over steak has been turned upside down.

The change was long overdue. The old dietary rules from the government made the population sick with chronic disease even as corporate interests got rich. The new standards begin the healing and can perhaps bring back actual food to the high place where it belongs.

Earlier in the week, the childhood vaccine schedule underwent a dramatic revision, tossing six classes of shots into the optional category and reducing injections to fit more with international standards. There is no more free ride for the indemnified vaccine industry to profit at the expense of children’s health.

These are huge changes but likely just the beginning. Much more is coming with direct implications for the way we eat, medicate, and live. Brownstone Institute’s new weekly show will be interviewing some of the major thinkers and doers behind the changes.

More on this, plus a five-year retrospective on the work you make possible, appears in the pages of Brownstone Journal. Please see the links below.

Also, take a look at our events page, which features a fantastic new map that is very easy to use. It helps keep track of Brownstone supper clubs spreading all over the country. Pick one and go!

Five Years in the Defense of Freedom, Critical Thinking, and Human Dignity By Thomas Harrington. Brownstone is an organization dedicated to the unfiltered observation of the reality that surrounds us. We took note and learned a great deal, always keeping alive our faith in the essential value of freedom and human dignity.

The Week to Start the Revolution By Brownstone Institute. There we have it: three gigantic wins. We’ve learned over five years that the threats to our lives come from strange and often unexpected sources. They can only be defeated with expertise, integrity, and bold action. This is the model that works.

WHO’s New Pandemic Approach: Expediency over Evidence? By REPPARE. Pandemics will happen. The world will benefit from an international health organization that can help coordinate rational responses, whilst also assisting in managing other public health priorities. The WHO risks making the latter worse by abandoning a robust evidence-based approach.

Meritocracy vs. Credentialocracy By Steven Kritz. We need to decouple meritocracy from credentialocracy, and we must return to a state in which meritocracy can flourish. This will require unlearning the progressive garbage that’s replaced critical thinking, and an economic environment that fosters individual initiative.

How a Techno-Optimist Became a Grave Skeptic By Roger Bate. The central question in the AI debate is not just whether machines can be aligned with human values, but whether modern institutions can be trusted to manage uncertainty without amplifying it.

The Fifth Big Lie of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. It would be revealing to perform a detailed review of the websites of the CDC, FDA, and State Health Departments to obtain a total count of the propagandistic use of the “safe and effective” slogan.

The Fraud Industrial Complex By Peter St Onge. But Shirley has set off a nationwide movement by citizen journalists to expose fraud. Incentivized by the fact whistleblowers get 15-30% of recoveries. Unless we see a lot of people in handcuffs, we’re this close to a taxpayer revolt.

The Heart of the Matter: Cardiac Risks of Covid-19 Vaccines By Michael Tomlinson. Evidence continues to mount indicating that the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic was counterproductive and harmful, yet mainstream opinion continues to proclaim that it was a triumph. This is based on scientific papers that often manipulate the data.

Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy By Ramesh Thakur. The NSS articulates the administration’s national security vision and how the elements of US power will be used in pursuit of national security goals. It is meant to bring the different elements of his international policies into a coherent strategic framework.

Remember, Man, Thou Art Dust By Michael Hurley. I doubt that many prelates would appreciate a young priest telling his flock that their bishop “betrayed” them. Yet that kind of public confession in every parish is what we need to renew our faith in this season of penance.

Fraudulent Businesses Paid the Equivalent of the GDP of Somalia By Jessica Rose. Emma walked away to pack up her things while Nick continued to ask her the relevant question: Why is the government enabling fraud? She then implied that he hadn’t been listening to their hearings.

How a 2019 NEJM Study Misled the World on Vitamin D By James Lyons-Weiler. In January 2019, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study that was immediately hailed as the final verdict on vitamin D: it doesn’t work. The study, known as the VITAL trial, was led by respected researchers from Harvard.

The Fourth Big Lie of Vaccinology By Clayton J. Baker. The Fourth Big Lie of Vaccinology – declaring multiple simultaneous injections to be safe – is a reckless false assumption that has no scientific basis. The simultaneous administration of multiple different vaccines, especially in children, is now standard practice in the United States.

