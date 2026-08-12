BY JEFFREY TUCKER

View original article at Brownstone.org.

On the fifth anniversary of Brownstone Institute’s founding, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) released the diaries of Anthony Fauci during the Covid years until his retirement. They were written on government computers with the assistance of aides, so in no way are they private. They belong to the public, though it’s my judgment that it was intended to be notes toward an autobiography.

Reading them carefully (1,100 pages but in book form it would be twice that long) took me almost a full week. It is a look inside the state/corporatist system possibly without precedent. It doesn’t provide the entire picture of events but it is remarkably candid, especially if you read and know the context outside of the diarist’s head.

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The first spin on this book is partially correct: it’s an exercise in vanity. True. Vast amounts of the text consist of hagiographic tributes without a hint of the grave damage done to people’s lives by the lockdowns, closures, and censorship.

But there is much more here. It’s the story not only of the wreckage imposed on a nation and generation of kids; it’s also the story of the descent of a soul at every stage of decline: social climbing, fame, egomania, political machinations, megalomania, duplicity, self-deception, intensifying levels of malice, exhaustion using courtiers as salve, and ending in total defeat realized only inchoately.

Reading it is a remarkable experience. It’s obviously not well written but that is a strength, a bit like how the Blair Witch Project is scarier due to its low budget. It’s raw and painful, alarming and shocking, and ultimately speaks to much more than the life of the author. It’s really a window into systemic corruption of nearly all the commanding heights of society itself, and offers a devastating indictment of the ruling class in government, media, science, and industry.

Does Fauci catch on that the media was using him as much as he was using them; that is, that he inhabited a world of fakery? Maybe but he decides early on that it is his only choice. He has to keep it up, otherwise his whole world crumbles. He just kept going for one year, two years, then three.

This Icarus just kept flapping his wings without realizing that they were melting.

Another feature that stands out: It was always political theater and never about science. Multiple times, Fauci overrides evidence in favor of messaging toward his preferred political and industrial end. As for the vaccine rollout, to say nothing of the boosters, it was pure chaos. As is well documented in this diary, the formulas could not outrun the mutations. And they knew it.

Then you have this strange and persistent obsession of Fauci of maintaining social position with daily infusions of assurance that he is great, loved, admired, admitted to all the right parties, attended all the best events, with a contacts list that included the world’s rich, famous, and powerful. This is all he had to assure himself of his grand life.

Even in the end, he does not seem to realize the role he played in upending the very system to which he so desperately wanted to belong.

Yes, nearly every page makes us angry but finishing it leaves us with something we had not expected; something like the sadness we feel in a Gothic novel when a promising life takes a terrible turn toward perdition and somehow cannot find the escape from that path.

This is the autobiography of Mr. Hyde, who in the fictional version surely knows he is bad. In this version, Mr. Hyde believes he is Dr. Jekyll.

The Picture of Dorian Gray also comes to mind. Fauci guarded his reputation as a scientist just as Dorian guarded his seeming youth. To do so required a costly exchange, the praise of the multitudes but escalating corruption. In both stories, the status of the soul (represented by the painting for Dorian) belies appearances.

Nowhere could he have anticipated during the writing of the book that six years after his apotheosis he would be trapped in a chair in a Senate chamber, ashen and defeated, surrounded by silent lawyers, his accusers on all sides, pleading the 5th Amendment 111 times.

The wings completely melted. De profundis clamavi.

I invite you and everyone to spend time with this book for the ages. It will be a long time, if ever, before we ever again have access to such a document.

What’s in Them?

What’s missing from the Fauci diaries is the big picture of what precisely he was trying to do with his insanely frenzied media appearances and nonstop bolstering of his reputation and fame. The chronicle below mostly leaves out this material because it has no bearing on the trajectory other than to observe his obsession with brand burnishing.

Why was he doing this?

If you read the whole thing with one thought in mind, it all makes sense. He was trying to turn himself from villain to hero in the story of manufactured pathogens should it ever be revealed. The awards, the valorization, the flimflam over lockdowns designed to delay seroprevalence, the forced shots – all of it designed as cover.

The clue comes very early in the diary when Covid was barely hitting the news, he was ginning up frenzy over a probable flu pandemic that he hoped would serve as a cover story.

January 3, 2020:

A week later:

When Covid finally hit the major news in late Jan 2020, which he did not want, he had to pivot and fast, hence the Proximal Origin paper, the push for lockdowns, the demonization of therapeutics, and all the rest.

His plan was to be seen as a savior. The only way that could happen was to manufacture a vast machinery of deflection, misdirection, and diversion that put himself at the center of the solution to the problem he likely created.

Fauci assembled scientists to judge its origin given the NIH’s support for lab research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These conversations happened on February 1, 2020 and resulted in the famous paper “Proximal Origins.” It strongly affirmed zoonotic origins.

The same week, January, 26, 2020, Fauci is in contact with Nancy Messonnier of the CDC – the sister of Rod Rosenstein of the DOJ whom Trump forced to fire James Comey – and the first person to brief NYT, WaPo, and the WSJ, of likely lockdowns on February 25. The NYT pushed lockdowns Feb 27 with a podcast and then two op-eds the next day. Messonier never consulted the White House.

Here is January 26 when it all began.

Also from January 26, 2020:

Here is Fauci’s first known contact with Matthew Pottinger, likely the conduit with the conservative media. A known China hawk, his voice was trusted on the political right. He urged hard lockdowns.

Here is the first report in which Fauci wins Trump’s confidence, in part due to Pottinger.

It was the White House that empowered Fauci, based on this entry from January 31, 2020.

Soon meetings began with President Donald Trump, who looked to Fauci to provide guidance. We did not know until this diary that it was Fauci who arranged for Trump to speak with Xi Jinping and arrange for a junket tour of Wuhan as arranged by the World Health Organization. This trip, attended by Fauci aide Clifford Lane, returned a glowing report of how China handled the virus. Fauci reports on this in the entry of February 6, 2020.

The head of NIH went to the Cayman Islands as the crisis was breaking, really at the most critical point. Vacation in a tax haven and major hub for private banking? Maybe.

Fauci’s taciturn recounting of the lockdown day, the day he ended the Bill of Rights, free enterprise, freedom of association, sports, arts, religion, took away education, and wrecked millions of businesses, in the name of science.

Here is the entry where Fauci persuades Trump to blast past his Easter opening and instead lock down for another 30 days.

Here is Fauci cancelling Easter, April 4, 2020.

The first state to defy the CDC/WHO/Fauci hegemon was Georgia. Fauci was furious. All these weird businesses are nonessential!

Lindsey Graham was a huge lockdown supporter. He was in league with Fauci against Trump’s push to open the country, according to Fauci’s diaries. Graham was Trump’s enemy and helped harm him in 2020. Fauci of course despised Trump surreptitiously from the start and more as time went on.

This entry is very important. Trump on April 23, 2020 fully realized that he had been hornswoggled by scamsters. This is the moment of the great turning. Also this is a completely new revelation.

Fauci was initially warm to hydroxychloroquine based on clinical experience. The Trump administration backed it. But BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) said no way. This is odd because the Trump administration had already pushed out one BARDA director (Rick Bright) because of his resistance to HCQ but then his replacement (Gary Disbrow, who is still there) was even worse. In the same memo, Fauci urges that Trump should not hold campaign rallies.

Fauci has doubts about Moderna but BARDA favors the company. The military’s entanglements in what appeared to be a public health matter had deep roots.

June 30, 2020: The judgment that indoors is better than outdoors (stay home, stay safe) officially changes: outdoors is better than indoors. That’s when cities forced restaurants to build outdoor dining.

Once the summer of protest fun was over, Fauci was back in business, calling CA Newsom health adviser to urge longer lockdowns. Notice how it is always the religious and patriotic holidays that are canceled.

In Fauci’s view, July 9, 2020, Trump “does not care about the safety of children” who were at near-zero risk for medically meaningful exposure consequences. Meanwhile, Fauci lobbied for an entire generation to be denied schooling and socialization.

Did you know that Pfizer owns Nancy Pelosi? Entry from July 31, 2020.

On October 2, 2020, Donald Trump was hospitalized for Covid. Fauci says Trump took Remdesivir. Fauci had earlier warned against this drug for Covid on grounds that it has no benefit in previous uses and could be toxic.

Fauci calls the signers of the Great Barrington Declaration the “3 stooges.”

This might be the weirdest composite of topics of all entries in the diaries.

In case you had any doubt, Fauci thinks that anyone who voted for Trump in 2020 was crazy. Just think about this. He served in the Trump administration and played a huge role in getting Trump to greenlight and then extend the lockdowns.

Fauci hates “bars and restaurants.” He targeted them early, kept it up, and here he is Dec 3, 2020 inveighing against them yet again.

Jared Kushner maintained constant contact with Tony Fauci even after Biden hired him and it was obvious to one and all that Fauci was working for the defeat of Trump in 2020. By Dec 3, no one had any illusions about his partisan position.

Already by January 9, 2021, before mass distribution of the shots, Fauci knew that the mutations were outrunning the formula. Again, nothing surprising here and entirely predictable. This was a turning point for Fauci because his plan to be valorized for releasing the cure was failing.

January 12, 2021, a plan falls into place: mRNA to outrun mutations.

One scientist creates a “huge mess” by going public with news of fetal exposure to gene therapy via mRNA injections. Fauci knew from March 15, 2021. He was upset not by the finding but by the press conference.

April 21, 2021, Fauci realizes that some “villains” are hot on the trail.

May 13, 2021, the great and mighty Fauci is also benevolent and demands credit for it.

From May 22, 2021, a look into Fauci’s own issues with fandom.

Fauci had a pulmonary embolism June 19, 2021.

June 29, 2021, Fauci says the vaccinated are getting infected. July 1, 2021, he blames infections on the unvaccinated.

Fauci here explains that just because you need a booster does not mean that shot is ineffective; the boost is only necessary to make effectiveness durable. See?

Publicly Fauci was saying he had an open mind. Privately, he had to talk himself into a certain dogma: zoonotic origin. Meanwhile this particular item from Sunday, August 15, 2021, hints at the Madness of King Fauci.

Fauci is on a media-mad frenzy. This is a typical day, 11 media appearances. Fauci used media and they used him. His staff must have been huge. I don’t even know how anyone could do this.

Here is the moment when Fauci realized (or was willing to admit) that the shot was not even plausibly effective.

It’s a shame that Fauci cannot pause long enough to celebrate his own greatness.

Get this. There is a group of 50 doctors called the “TV Doctors” who meet to get instructions. Can’t make this stuff up. Not a conspiracy at all.

That weird moment when Biden got a private lecture from Xi of China that democracy is stupid, dictatorship is better, and Biden kind of saw the point. From Fauci diaries.

“10s of millions hate me because I stand for truth,” says Fauci. He was being confronted with the possibility that his sales pitches were having a reverse effect. That is, shot uptake was dramatically falling BECAUSE of him.

There are certain moments in Fauci’s book that just send chills up the spine, causing an experience of darkness for which no one can prepare you. This inauspicious and cold passage did that for me. Seems like nothing but actually 1) we knew for sure that children are of near-zero risk of medically significant effects of infection, 2) the injectable product did not stop infection, 3) the injectable product did not stop the spread. Even so, you have Fauci celebrating how paid-off and deeply compromised “experts” voted unanimously to push shots on the kids, and for only one reason: it indemnifies the industry against claims of harm. This is really hard to take, from Nov 21, 2021.

November 4, 2021, Obama and Fauci on the phone together. You just have to read this to believe it. Please do read every word.

This is super interesting. Nov 25, 2021, Thanksgiving, and Fauci gets frantic email about the South African variant which is actually Omicron. He is freaked out that it is highly transmissible, without realizing that this also means it is the mildest mutation and the full way out.

By Nov 21, 2021, Fauci was preparing the groundwork for the realization/admission that vaccination is not going to work to end the Covid issue. If you read this carefully, he is saying that actually you cannot vaccinate against this kind of virus in a way that provides immunity.

How did I not know but should have that Fauci got mixed up in the FTX scam? This is from July 17, 2022, leading to the midterms of which SBF was a major funder.

July 28, 2022: “We are telling people to get boosted with the vaccine that doesn’t cover the current BA.5 variant when the actual variant-specific boost will be available 5 weeks from now.”

CDC’s Rochelle Walensky wanted to tell the truth on August 6, 2022, but the White House stopped it. For his part, Fauci just wanted to sell a product, even if it was useless at best and probably dangerous.

August 8, 2022: the product doesn’t work which is precisely why you need more.

Another chance to tell the American people that the shots are not effective was declined, on grounds that this would undermine mandates.

In late November, there was a political push to warn yet again about a winter of death. The fear was that a wrong prediction of a mild season would undermine confidence in government. The horse left the barn long ago.

Soon after Fauci retires. His problems have not ended in the three and a half years. There is still no serious reckoning with what happened. The release of this giant manuscript is a beginning as are the hearings held by Senator Rand Paul. It’s a moment of revelation, catharsis, truth telling, and coming to terms with the disaster created in these years from which the nation and the world have yet to recover.

Every citizen needs to read these diaries, slowly while reliving one’s own experience. I’ve likely missed many important details herein. Keep in mind that the suffering of the people is never noted in all these pages. But they were noted in your own life, bitterly etched in your memory. Even in the next century, there will be people talking about their two terrible years in childhood, forced to wear a mask and then jabbed with gene therapy.

Anthony Fauci sought immortality through power and fame. His only power now is his right to remain silent; his immortality is earned in infamy.

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