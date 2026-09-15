BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., last week delivered a speech at the Republican midterm convention that has been widely described as the best speech in half a century. What were his themes? They are the ones about which you read daily on Brownstone: the impositions of rights and liberties in the name of disease control and health. They have made us sicker and less free.

The crowd went wild. The reason is simple. He was saying the unbearably obvious that is still somehow unsayable. Media does not cover these topics due to pharma funding. Pharma has bought the agencies, the universities, the professional societies, the journals, and the scientists. Independent experts are rare, and many of them write for Brownstone.

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People are crying out for truth and justice. These cries are growing louder. There will be a reckoning and justice is coming. Not only that: reform is coming too. The indemnification of pharma is coming to an end, as the corrupt conspiracy between government and industry is being exposed.

We will keep speaking, researching, and publishing so long as we are able. We have huge plans for more supper clubs, more research teams, and more events. In order to get there, we need your support. We run a lean operation. Nearly our entire budget goes to programs, including fellowships and community support.

Part of our job involves daily debunking of media lies. They are hitting like a tsunami these days. Whether it concerns measles in Pennsylvania, the latest and fakest mRNA cure for cancer, or the continued celebration of the leaders of the Covid caper, Brownstone is there with another perspective, one that is reaching millions.

Because Brownstone has been and remains at the forefront of these issues, we truly need your support right now. Please join us. The cause of freedom and health needs your commitment today. Our low amount of spending on development means that what you contribute goes to programs that matter.

The Brownstone Show is thriving. Tune in to these episodes, including the latest with Richard Burt. The episodes are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise. Stay tuned for live-streamed shows with Jeffrey Tucker on X, starting with the first one on September 3rd.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

Polyface video uploads are continuing. We have many of the videos available for viewing. You can see the entire playlist here: YouTube Playlist

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

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These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

For questions about registering for any of our events, please contact us at services@brownstone.org.

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

Medicine Has Forgotten How to Touch the Patient By Joseph Varon. If someday a patient can pass through an entire medical encounter without being truly examined, we should ask ourselves: have we created the most technologically advanced medicine in history, while simultaneously forgetting how to practice medicine?

Why I Don’t Trust Legacy Media By Paul Thacker. Such explosive charges—a CIA coverup, Fauci’s complicity, and the misguided approval of Covid vaccines—should have ignited a media inferno; instead we got a cold frost. No front-page headline from the New York Times, no angry Washington Post editorial.

Inside the Safety Record Behind Israel’s Early Myocarditis Warning to Global Health Authorities By Yaffa Shir-Raz and Yaakov Ophir. Israel, the “world’s laboratory” of the vaccination campaign, sounded the warning by the end of February 2021. The CDC and EMA were warned. Pfizer received the detailed reports. More than five years later, the record is finally public.

Dear Colleagues: A Documentary History By Thomas Harrington. I received a note saying the department would be having a celebration of my career. I wrote that I was out of the country and would not be back on the date they proposed. They said that the celebration would go on without me.

The PREP Act: Unchecked Power, Zero Accountability, and a Path Forward By Robert Malone. Restoring accountability isn’t anti-vaccine or anti-healthcare—it’s pro-responsibility, pro-federalism, and pro-individual rights. It’s insisting that in America, no one operates above the law forever, and that emergency powers return to normal limits when emergencies end.

FDA’s Botched Review of Moderna’s Flu mRNA Vaccine By Maryanne Demasi. On the surface, the FDA says Moderna’s flu mRNA vaccine is “safe and effective.” Dig deeper, and the pivotal trial shows a statistically significant excess of participants experiencing SAEs. Dig deeper still, and you discover the statistical trickery Moderna used.

The Multi-Billion Dollar Tamiflu Con By Alan Cassels. The lesson is to stop letting pharmaceutical money write the rules of medicine. Whenever someone is trying to hand you a prescription for a drug that will “prevent” a bad outcome, ask: “What happens if I do nothing?”

The Fairy Tales of Empire By Toby Rogers. The violence and exploitation that used to be directed from the First World outward to the periphery in the Third World is now directed inward toward enslaving the middle class in the US and Europe via iatrogenic illness.

September 9th Is International Falsely Accused Day By Wendy McElroy. Lies and mistakes in the application of justice harm men, women, and children who deserve to grow up in a just society. On September 9, celebrate the better future offered by International Falsely Accused Day.

More Access. More Choice. Less Cost. By Margaret Hampton. Secretary Kennedy is right to question the cost and power of the American Medical Association’s Current Procedural Terminology monopoly. But eliminating CPT would solve the wrong problem—and could create a much larger one.

Saving Lives Should Not Require Permission By Joseph Varon. Will we repeat actions simply because the correct institution has ordered them? The Humane Societies asked whether the apparently dead could be resuscitated. Our question is now more unsettling: can medicine recover its courage before its conscience is gone?

Pfizer and the CIA Privately Cited High Population Immunity in May 2020, Unclassified Document Reveals By Jeffrey Tucker. The latest Fauci-focused document tranche released by Senator Rand Paul contains a surprising nugget buried as part of a CIA report. On May 7, 2020, CIA Chief Operating Officer Andy Makridis led a briefing with Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Human Rights in the Post-Pandemic Era By Michael Tomlinson. Any decision to override the fundamental rights of populations should be resisted and at a minimum must be robust and defensible. It should not rest on the basis of opinion, especially opinion that can be controverted.

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