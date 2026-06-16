BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE

The revelations six years later are pouring out so quickly that it is impossible to keep up, much less mentally process all this. We are talking about epic crimes against humanity. And yet there is a spooky silence that surrounds the entire subject.

The Director of National Intelligence has documented 120 US-funded/owned biolabs in 30 countries, many of which are manufacturing and manipulating viruses that cause infectious diseases.

Senator Rand Paul’s committee has released the receipts concerning US funding/backing of the manufactured SARS-CoV-2 virus/vaccine as part of this program. The supposed inoculation was part of this program. Officials lied about it all.

Senator Ron Johnson has produced definitive evidence that US public health agencies knew of the grave dangers of the shot but said nothing, letting distribution and mandates go ahead with zero public warnings.

Many officials are privately admitting/proving that the whole point of lockdowns was to preserve population immunity for the shot and block other avenues toward wellness, including taking known therapeutics off the market.

Dissidents who said something was deeply wrong here were censored and worse, even fired from their jobs. And yet that was just the beginning. Millions were pushed into accepting an injection that officials knew had no public health benefit and was deeply dangerous.

Hardly any of this makes the national news and one wonders if the public mind has any awareness at all. Pharma-funded media won’t touch the topic. All the above is readily available for research and reporting but it doesn’t happen outside alternative channels.

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Those of us who are documenting all the above and sounding the alarms, using every means to alert the public of the fullness of the implications, are underfunded and underpowered in terms of our networks.

Many people decry the cynicism of our time. The surest way to address this is to have transparency, honest discussions, apologies, and accountability. Those in a position to make this possible do not do it.

The worry is that pulling back the curtain a wee bit would expose much worse. No doubt that this is correct.

It’s no wonder that Brownstone Institute content, events, and books are growing in popularity and influence. Our journal archive is approaching the 4,000 mark, way too much for even a basic search to handle.

This is why we installed a new engine on the site. You can find it in the lower right-hand corner of Brownstone.org. You will be delighted how it handles your every question and gives pointers to our deeper content.

This is just one example of how our work – thanks only to your generous support – is far ahead of the game. Another example concerns our growing network of Supper Clubs extending coast to coast. On most nights of the week, there is one taking place, bringing new communities together over the main issues of our time.

Did you notice that others are attempting to copy this model? It’s wonderful. Imitation is flattery.

Have you made your plans to come to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for our annual conference and gala, November 6-7, 2026? It will likely sell out long before, so you might as well take advantage of early-bird pricing and get your hotel reservations now.

Brownstone truly needs your support right now. We invite your support. The cause of freedom itself – deeply rooted in the culture as such – needs your commitment today.

The Brownstone Show is going well. Tune in to these episodes.The interviews are blunt and rooted in far-reaching expertise.

Go to the Brownstone Show.

We have out now a template for all nations of the world to leave the World Health Organization. The Right to Health Sovereignty is now available at Amazon. So is the technical report of this Brownstone-backed team. The coverage of this has been global. These two reports amount to heat-seeking missiles aimed right at the WHO.

See all our books.

These are the sorts of topics we talk about at Brownstone Supper Clubs, now coast to coast. Pick one and go!

If you are interested in being a supper club host in your area, please visit our Supper Club information page here.

Here is some content since our last email.

RIP Warner Mendenhall By Lucia Sinatra. There are people who enter your life not by chance, but by purpose — who arrive precisely when the world feels most confusing and frightening, and who hand you the courage to build something. Warner Mendenhall was that person for me.

The Dutch Covid Inquiry Is Not Looking for the Truth By Elisabeth Bennink. This is what feels so disorienting from abroad. The lawsuit, the sworn witnesses, the formal hearings — from a distance it looks like a country courageously examining itself. Up close, it is the opposite.

Forget About ‘Healthy Life’ By Sinead Murphy. Illness is made to be seen. Death, made for ritualised appearance. By looking for them, we do not destroy them. Let us train our eyes on illness. Determine that when it comes it is a fall.

Buried Before Ivermectin: Meet Chlorine Dioxide By Filipe Rafaeli. To believe it, given that it involves an enormous number of people, institutions, medical societies, scientific bodies all in sync to cover up and steer people away from valid treatments, you have to believe something else: that humanity doesn’t care.

City of Angels By Sofia Karstens. Some people understand the corruption, fraud, and coordination of criminal activity that has led us here. Far fewer understand how deeply that dysfunction persists, and the degree to which it has been amplified.

Reflections on Brain Death, Hope, and the Limits of Certainty By Joseph Varon. Physicians can define brain death. Legislatures can codify brain death. Courts can adjudicate brain death. None of them can fully explain life. The greatest physicians I have known understood that distinction. They recognized that wisdom begins where certainty ends.

What Forgiveness Is Not By Mollie Engelhart. We don’t get to choose all of the shadows that enter our lives. We can spend the rest of our lives staring at the darkness, or we can use it to give the picture depth. That feels like awakening to me.

Economic Calculation and the Vaccine Industry By Jeffrey Tucker. Compliance is tanking, which is what one would expect after brutal mandates and ubiquitous injury and death. Meanwhile, pharma bots are dominating social media to shame dissidents, while legacy media turns news pages into nonstop shot-and-pill advertising.

Bioethics and Freedom to Choose By Robert Malone. True consent must be voluntary and free from coercion, deception, or informational manipulation. Without full disclosure and comprehension, consent becomes mere compliance, negating the principle of autonomy and transforming medicine into a form of technocratic control.

The Shocking Damage Caused by Covid Policies By Ian Miller. The Covid lockdowns may not have been remotely effective, but at least they harmed millions of people and created long-lasting negative impacts that we’re still dealing with today. That’s the conclusion of a massive new body of research.

Major Journal under Fire for Omitting Pfizer’s Failed Flu Data in Seniors By Maryanne Demasi. Unless this system is forced into the open, selective reporting will continue to be standard practice in even the most prestigious journals. And the public will keep receiving a polished marketing story instead of the full scientific truth.

Charles Augustus Leale, Abraham Lincoln, and the Physician We Are Slowly Losing By Joseph Varon. Maybe the biggest lesson from Leale’s story is that medicine was never just about technical skill. It was meant to include responsibility, sacrifice, judgment, and deep human connection. Those qualities used to define the profession.

Jailed for Hantavirus Exposure By Richard Kelly. Perhaps there are other explanations. But from those I’ve listed, I hope the thing is a hoax. Because any of the other explanations reveal what kind of country we have become: censored and self-centered. And these poor bridesmaids are left to themselves.

Since Lockdowns, a 12% GDP Loss; Half of US Dollar Purchasing Power Stolen By Jeffrey Tucker. Many of us have had the intuition that the economic damage from 2020 – including industrial stoppages, monetary printing, supply-chain disruptions, extended school closures, and general population demoralization – was greater than official statistics indicate. What follows will shore up this intuition.

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